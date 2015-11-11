EL REY NETWORK NAMES MARK SACHER VICE PRESIDENT, RESEARCH

Austin, TX (November 11, 2015) - El Rey Network, the 24-hour English-language cable network founded by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, today announced the appointment of Mark Sacher to Vice President, Research, reporting to El Rey Network’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Motsay and Debbie Shinnick, Senior Vice President, Network Sales and Strategy Research, Univision Communications Inc.

Based in New York, Sacher will oversee all research efforts, ratings analysis, and content awareness tracking, as well as provide strategic insights to network management, programming and ad sales. In this capacity, he is also charged with defining marketplace opportunities and supporting the creation of custom offerings across all platforms.

“Mark has a stellar track record in developing custom measurement solutions and elevating brands in an evolving media landscape,” said Motsay. “His expertise, analytical skillset and leadership will be integral as we continue to grow El Rey Network as a brand and a destination.”

Sacher joined NBCUniversal in 2010, where he was Vice President, Research for Sprout Network, and built the research department, with a focus on analyzing metrics across all content distribution platforms. Additionally, he piloted an award-winning audience segmentation study, integrating the findings into strategic programming and marketing initiatives.

Prior to his tenure at NBCUniversal, Sacher was Vice President, Research at CNN, where he drove initiatives that increased revenue through scheduling strategies and commercial pod optimization testing during CNN’s most profitable and highest rated periods. In that role, he also expanded department coverage of all CNN branded business and conducted UX research for two redesigns of CNN.com.

Sacher graduated from Georgia State University with a Masters degree in Business Administration. He also earned a Bachelors degree in Communication/TV Production from Santa Clara University.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites "the new mainstream" through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone. El Rey's action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series", the one-on-one interview program, "El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" and "Lucha Underground," a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett. El Rey Network's lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classic action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC http://www.elreynetwork.com/ is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.