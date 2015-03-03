El Rey Network & Miramax Announce Start of Production of 'From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series' Robert Rodriguez to Direct Premiere Episode

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ TO DIRECT PREMIERE INSTALLMENT OF EL REY NETWORK/MIRAMAX’S “FROM DUSK TILL DAWN: THE SERIES”

STELLAR CAST INCLUDING D.J. COTRONA, ZANE HOLTZ, EIZA GONZÁLEZ AND WILMER VALDERRAMA RETURN FOR 10-EPISODE SECOND SEASON BEGINNING PRODUCTION TODAY IN AUSTIN, TX

Austin, TX– March 2, 2015 -- El Rey Network and Miramax announced today the start of production on the sophomore season of Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in Austin, TX (home to Rodriguez’s Troublemaker Studios). Returning to the supernatural series are all leading cast members including Wilmer Valderrama, D.J. Cotrona, Zane Holtz, Eiza González and Jesse Garcia. El Rey Network Founder and Chairman, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez will direct the first episode of the second season set to return late summer, 2015.

"It's great to be back for season two with the amazing cast and crew. We continue to push our story and characters into unexpected directions at a time when El Rey Network has greatly increased its distribution with six of the top eight distributors," said Rodriguez. "We are also thrilled to expand our partnership with Miramax, which, based on the successful launch of the first season, has taken on a larger role in production this season and will be the lead studio on any future seasons."

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” premiered last year as El Rey Network’s first scripted drama and drew critical acclaim for the reimagining of Rodriguez’s cult classic film of the same name, released theatrically in 1996 by Miramax. The Associated Press touted the series as “radically different” and “a fascinating ride” while The New York Daily News proclaimed, “like the movie that came before, the TV series does its thing very well.” The series was picked #1 on Entertainment Weekly's Must List and as one of the Hottest New Fiction Shows by The Hollywood Reporter. The first season, available now on Netflix both domestically and in many international markets, was also a global phenomenon seen in a total of 160 territories around the world.

Season one of "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” centered on bank robber Seth Gecko (Cotrona) and his violent, unpredictable brother, Richard “Richie” Gecko (Holtz), who were on the run to Mexico when they encountered former pastor Jacob Fuller (Robert Patrick) and his family, who were taken hostage. Using the family RV to cross the border, chaos ensued when the group detoured to the Titty Twister, a strip club populated by culebras, snake-like ancient creatures who survive by drinking human blood. They were forced to fight until dawn in order to get out alive.

Season Two explores a new chapter in this supernatural crime saga that expands the universe of our story across two borders from Mexico to the edgy, tricked-out Texas of Robert Rodriguez. It also deepens and complicates the core relationships between the characters, while adding new faces and dynamics. Season Two begins with our characters in their separate worlds – Santánico (González) and Richie (Holtz) are outside Houston, living like Bonnie and Clyde; Seth and Kate (Madison Davenport) are scraping by in the South of the Border; Freddie Gonzalez (Garcia) is protecting his wife and young daughter in a Houston suburb: and Carlos Madrigal (Valderrama) and Scott Fuller (Brandon Soo-Hoo) emerge from the Titty Twister, as changed men. They will all come together once again – this time facing off against an even bigger threat.

The returning cast includes: D.J. Cotrona (Dear John, G.I. Joe: Retaliation); Zane Holtz (Holes, The Perks of Being a Wallflower); Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera, Sons of Anarchy); Eiza González (Lola: Érase Una Vez); Wilmer Valderrama (That ‘70s Show, To Whom It May Concern); Madison Davenport (Noah, Shameless); and Brandon Soo Hoo (Tropic Thunder, Ender’s Game, Incredible Crew).

Additional directors who will be directing episodes this season include Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), Alejandro Brugues (Juan of the Dead), Joe Menendez (Ladrón que roba a ladrón) and Dwight Little (Halloween 4: the Return of Michael Myers).

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is a Miramax production in association with Rodriguez International Pictures, FactoryMade Ventures, and Sugarcane Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert Rodriguez, Carlos Coto (also showrunner), Diego Gutierrez (also writer) and FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa.

Miramax is distributing "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" internationally in all territories.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites the most culturally diverse generation in history through fearless, badass and original content that awakens the renegade in everyone. The network's action-packed content is anchored by original signature dramas, feature films, grindhouse genre, cult classic action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC (www.elreynetwork.com ) is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

About FactoryMade Ventures

FactoryMade is an incubator for entertainment businesses and was founded by John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa. The company builds IP-based franchises and production and distribution platforms by leveraging its strong ties to the Hollywood creative community and partnering with global brands and investors. FactoryMade ventures include El Rey Network and Tres Pistoleros Studios with Robert Rodriguez and Univision Communications and the Lucha Underground sports wrestling league with Mark Burnett and Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA. In addition to working with corporate partners such as Telefonica, they previously spearheaded the creation of Hasbro’s film and TV businesses (Transformers, G.I. Joe, Hasbro TV Studios, the Hub Network), and developed retail’s first digital gaming and e-commerce platform with HSN (HSN Arcade).

About Miramax

Miramax is a global film and television studio best known for its highly acclaimed, original content. The studio’s new projects include both film and TV, among them the Kevin Hart comedy The Wedding Ringer, which Miramax released in January 2015 together with Sony’s Screen Gems; Mr. Holmes, directed by Academy Award® winner Bill Condon (Gods and Monsters, Kinsey) and starring Academy Award® nominees Sir Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings film franchise, X-Men film franchise) and Laura Linney (Kinsey, You Can Count on Me, The Savages), which Miramax will release with Roadside Attractions in the U.S.; as well as The 9th Life of Louis Drax, currently in post-production and starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, The Fall), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Need for Speed, Triple Nine) and Sarah Gadon (Dracula Untold, The Amazing Spider-man 2).

Building on its unparalleled library of characters and groundbreaking storylines, Miramax is also currently developing new television series alongside industry luminaries, with projects that include Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, now heading into its second season.

Collectively, the library of more than 700 motion pictures has received 282 Academy Award® nominations and 68 Oscars® with four Best Picture awards, and includes such celebrated independent films as Pulp Fiction, No Country for Old Men and City Of God – as well as scores of commercial hits such as Chicago, Good Will Hunting and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Since the purchase of Miramax in 2010 by Qatar Holding, together with the investor group led by Miramax Chairman Thomas J. Barrack, Jr.’s Colony Capital, the studio’s world-class global distribution team has successfully brought this renowned collection to existing and emerging platforms in nearly every country in the world.

