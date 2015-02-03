El Rey Network to Launch on Suddenlink

Austin, TX, Feb. 3, 2015 -- Today, Suddenlink and El Rey Network announced that the network is now available to Suddenlink customers in selected cities across the country. El Rey Network is an English-language general entertainment network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City, Spy Kids, Machete). Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites the most culturally diverse generation in history through fearless original scripted and unscripted programming, movies, and cult-classic acquired series that awaken the renegade in everyone. Current original series airing on El Rey Network include “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”, the Lucha Libre wrestling series “Lucha Underground” and “El Rey Network presents: The Director’s Chair”.

”El Rey provides unique programming that enhances the variety of entertainment choices we offer customers,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Programming Officer Kathy Payne. “We’re pleased to add it to our growing list of viewing options.”

"We're excited that Suddenlink customers will now have access to El Rey Network's cutting edge programming," commented El Rey Network Chairman and Founder Robert Rodriguez. "Our content reflects the changing face of the American television viewer and we're proud that Suddenlink and other distributors support this new and growing audience.”