EL REY NETWORK INKS DEAL WITH WARNER BROS. DOMESTIC TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION TO ACQUIRE POPULAR SERIES INCLUDING ‘CONSTANTINE’ AND ‘ALMOST HUMAN’

DEBUTING NOVEMBER 2015, CULT FAVORITES CELEBRATE THEIR BASIC CABLE PREMIERES ON ROBERT RODRIGUEZ'S 24-HOUR CABLE NETWORK

Austin, TX (October 1, 2015) - El Rey Network, the 24-hour English-language cable network founded by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, has finalized an acquisition deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to license the exclusive off-network cable rights for all episodes of the popular series, “Constantine,” and “Almost Human,” which will make their basic cable debuts beginning November 2015. Also under this multi-year agreement, El Rey Network will acquire several additional high-profile properties rolling out in 2015 and 2016. This includes the basic cable premiere of “Human Target," plus “V: The Series,” “Mortal Kombat: Conquest,” “Freddy’s Nightmares,” “The Twilight Zone,” “V Miniseries” and “Night Visions.”

Detailed information on El Rey Network’s acquired series is listed below:

LICENSED SERIES:

Constantine (Airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET – 11:00p.m. ET beginning on November 3)

Based on the wildly popular comic book series "Hellblazer" from DC Comics, seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine (Matt Ryan, "Criminal Minds") is armed with a ferocious knowledge of the dark arts and a wickedly naughty wit. He fights the good fight - or at least he did. With his soul already damned to hell, he's decided to abandon his campaign against evil until a series of events thrusts him back into the fray, and he'll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent.

Almost Human (Airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET – 11:00 p.m. ET beginning on November 9)

In 2048, police officer John Kennex wakes up from a 17-month coma without his girlfriend, his partner – and without one of his legs. While Kennex survived a catastrophic attack on the police department, his partner, relationship and one limb did not. Now outfitted with highly sophisticated synthetic appendage – along with depression, trauma on-set OCD and PTSD – Kennex is persuaded to come back to work by his longtime captain. As all cops are required to work with a robot, Kennex must overcome his aversion to androids and get accustomed to his new partner, a discontinued android with unexpected emotional responses.

Human Target (Premieres in 2016)

The series follows the life of San Francisco-based Christopher Chance (Mark Valley), a unique private contractor, bodyguard and security expert hired to protect his clients. Rather than taking on the target's identity himself (as in the comic book version), he protects his clients by completely integrating himself into their lives, to become a "human target."

Mortal Kombat: Conquest (Premieres in 2015)

In a dark and mythical re-telling of classic tale of good versus evil, the TV series “Mortal Kombat: Conquest” follows the fierce warrior Kung Lao and his comrades Taja and Siro on their quest to protect the earth realm from falling under the control of the evil conqueror of realms Shao Kahn, ruler of the Outworld. Vital to the survival of mankind are warriors who can compete in Mortal Kombat. While combatants from Outworld have magic and darkness on their side, fighters from the Earth Realm have only their strength, both physical and mental, and belief that their cause is just and right.

Freddy’s Nightmares (Premieres in 2015)

Based on the Nightmare on Elm Street film series, “Freddy's Nightmares: A Nightmare on Elm Street the Series” is an anthology show hosted by Freddy Krueger. Krueger sometimes appeared in the episodes, but often he just hosted the strange, “Twilight Zone”-like stories about the residents of Springwood's nightmares. Episodes consist of two stories, usually with a small character from the first half of the episode becoming the focus of the second half. In an unusual move for an anthology series, many episodes had sequels that documented the further adventures of characters who had appeared in previous episodes.

V Miniseries (Premieres in 2016)

“V” is a two-part science fiction television miniseries, written and directed by Kenneth Johnson. First shown in 1983, it initiated the science fiction franchise concerning aliens known as "The Visitors" trying to gain control of Earth, and of the ways the populace reacts to this.

V: The Series (Premieres in 2016)

A remake of the 1983 miniseries created by Kenneth Johnson, the new series chronicles the arrival on Earth of a technologically advanced alien species which ostensibly comes in peace, but actually has sinister motives. V stars Morena Baccarin, Lourdes Benedicto, Morris Chestnut, Joel Gretsch, Logan Huffman, Charles Mesure, Elizabeth Mitchell, Laura Vandervoort, and Scott Wolf.

The Twilight Zone (Premieres in 2016)

This 2002 remake of the classic series, created by Rod Sterling and hosted by Forest Whitaker, presents tales of suspense, fantasy, science fiction and horror.

Night Visions (Premieres in 2016)

“Night Visions” is an anthology series similar to The Twilight Zone - some tales are supernatural, others are just commentaries on twisted human nature. Each hour episode is made up of two half-hour episodes aired back-to-back.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit the network’s website at: http://www.elreynetwork.com, “Like” El Rey on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElReyNetwork and follow @ElReyNetwork on Twitter and/or join the conversation, using the hashtag #RidewithElRey.

# # #

About Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution:

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is one of the leading distributors of entertainment programming to the domestic television marketplace, distributing first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs and theatrical motion pictures to local broadcast television stations, as well as to pay, cable, satellite and broadcast networks as well as subscription video-on-demand platforms throughout the U.S. WBDTD distributes first-run syndicated series from Telepictures Productions; off-network television programs from Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Horizon Television, as well as selected HBO Independent Productions and the Lorimar Television library; current feature films from Warner Bros. Pictures; and additional titles from the Studio’s unmatched film and television library.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites "the new mainstream" through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone. El Rey's action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" which returns for a second season in summer 2015, the one-on-one interview program, "El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" and "Lucha Underground," a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett. El Rey Network's lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi.

El Rey Network LLC www.elreynetwork.com is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

About FactoryMade Ventures

FactoryMade is an incubator for entertainment businesses and was founded by John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa. The company builds IP-based franchises and production and distribution platforms by leveraging its strong ties to the Hollywood creative community and partnering with global brands and investors. Its ventures include El Rey Network and Tres Pistoleros Studios with Robert Rodriguez and a joint venture with the leading Mexican wrestling league Lucha Libre AAA. In addition to working with corporate partners such as Telefonica and JCP, they previously spearheaded the creation of Hasbro’s film business (Transformers, G.I. Joe, Battleship) and television business (Hasbro TV Studios, the Hub Network with Discovery Communications), and developed retail’s first integrated digital gaming and commerce platform with HSN (HSN Arcade).