EL REY NETWORK DEBUTS KICKSTARTER SHORT FILM SENSATION, 'KUNG FURY'

KICKSTARTER SENSATION ‘KUNG FURY’ DELIVERS BAD TO THE BONE 80’s

ACTION, ARTISTRY AND HILARITY

…AND EL REY IS THE ONLY PLACE ON YOUR TV BADASS ENOUGH TO SHOW IT

ALL-NEW SHORT FILM MAKES TV DEBUT EXCLUSIVELY ON EL REY NETWORK THURSDAY, MAY 28th AT 6:30 PM/ET

FILM THEME SONG “TRUE SURVIVOR”: BY THE ONE AND ONLY DAVID HASSELHOFF #TAKEHOFF, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTidn2dBYbY

In The Constellation of 80’s Action Stars, Only Kung Fury Had the Courage to Travel Back in Time and Take on The Most Dangerous Kung Fu Master Criminal of All Time: Adolf Hitler

May 21, 2015 (Austin, TX) -- El Rey Network announced the world exclusive broadcast premiere of the short film “Kung Fury” on Thursday, May 28th at 6:30 pm/ET. An official selection of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, the visually spectacular 30-minute action comedy was created by Swedish filmmaker David Sandberg and backed by the Kickstarter community. In a Kung Fu fury the short film's supporters took to Kickstarter and raised its entire campaign goal of $200,000 in 24 hours with only the trailer online. Today, "Kung Fury" has raised $630,019 and has over 10 million views of the trailer on YouTube.

The film follows Kung Fury’s revenge after one of his friends was assassinated by the most dangerous Kung Fu master criminal of all time: Adolf Hitler, aka Kung Führer. Kung Fury travels back in time to Nazi Germany, in order to kill Hitler, avenge his friend, and end the Nazi empire once and for all.

David Hasselhoff performed his theme song for the groundbreaking short film, “True Survivor,” and commented that “The 80s was about fun, action, and heroes. Kung Fury has it all! I’m honored to be involved with David Sandberg, an up-and-coming force of nature in the animation digital entertainment world. The song is perfect for me as I really am, in real life, a True Survivor.”

David Sandberg is a Swedish filmmaker with years of experience in directing television commercials and music videos. In 2012, he quit the commercial directing business, opened his production company Laser Unicorns, and focused on writing the script for “Kung Fury.” The film stars Sandberg as Kung Fury, Eleni Young as Barbarianna, Helen Ahlson as Katana, Andrea Cahling as Thor, Steven Chew as Dragon, Leopold Nilsson as Hacker-man, Jorma Taccone as Adolf Hitler, and Per-Henrik Arvidius as Chief McNichols.

The filmmakers will soon be going into production to launch a full-length version of the film. Check out the original short film Kickstarter campaign here!

