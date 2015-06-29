EL REY NETWORK AND ROBERT RODRIGUEZ INVITE FANS TO BE PART OF THE MOVIE MAGIC WITH OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF: ‘THE PEOPLE’S NETWORK’

Austin, TX, June 29, 2015 – El Rey Network, Robert Rodriguez’s English speaking general-entertainment channel, announced today the official launch of ‘The People’s Network,’ a new digital platform for creators, makers, and fans to showcase their talents. With submissions including artwork, ideas, short films and more, the network is kicking off this multi-platform initiative in partnership with Corona Extra, its exclusive beer partner with a promotion entitled The Epic Summer Movie Contest.

Beginning Monday, June 29, El Rey Network and Corona Extra will launch a call to action asking fans to tap into their creative side and design the ultimate movie poster, one that reflects how they embrace summer in the most epic way! Deadline to submit via www.elreynetwork.com is Sunday, August 9. Rodriguez and his creative collective will determine the winning artist, who will be featured in an original vignette both on-air and online, and receive a trip for two to Cancun, Mexico. The winner will be announced late summer, 2015.

Robert Rodriguez, founder and chairman, El Rey Network, said: “I am honored to be able to provide such an incredible platform for makers and jumpstart their careers with such an innovative challenge. When I started out, I didn't have this kind of support and by mentoring artists through ‘The People’s Network,’ I have a chance to give back.”

“Corona is THE beer of summer, so partnering with El Rey for the Epic Summer Movie Contest is a natural fit,” said John Alvarado, vice president of brand marketing for Corona Extra, the #1 imported beer in the U.S. “Corona fans know how to celebrate summer all year long, and we are excited to see their creative ideas come to life!”

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites "the new mainstream" through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone. El Rey's action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" which returns for a second season in summer 2015, the one-on-one interview program, "El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" and "Lucha Underground," a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett. El Rey Network's lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including grindhouse genre, cult classic action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

To find El Rey Network in your area please check out the channel finder at http://bit.ly/ElReyChannelfinder

About Corona Extra

Corona Extra, the #1 imported beer in the U.S., is brewed, marketed and supplied exclusively for the U.S. market by Constellation Brands’ beer division. The company’s high-end, imported beer portfolio includes a number of iconic brands, including Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo, Pacifico and Victoria. For more information, visit www.cbrands.com.