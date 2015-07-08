El Rey Network and Miramax® unveil the first official trailer from the highly-anticipated season two of “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZCvfH8WwF0&feature=youtu.be

Season two of the El Rey Network/Miramax supernatural crime saga, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is set to return Tuesday, August 25th at 9pm ET. Beginning tonight, Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00 pm ET, fans will get a peek into the new season from the creative minds behind the series, including Creator and El Rey Network Founder Robert Rodriguez. The one-hour special entitled “Dusk Returns” contains insights into the character development, storyline, and costume design, as well as a sneak peek at iconic sets, some reimagined from the cult-classic movie of the same name, including the Titty Twister, and new sets and locals as the show travels between Mexico and the edgy, tricked-out Texas of Robert Rodriguez.

Returning cast members include: D.J. Cotrona (“Dear John,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) as Seth Gecko; Zane Holtz (“Wind Walkers,” “Holes,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) in the role of Richie Gecko; Eiza Gonzalez (“Lola: Érase Una Vez”) as Santánico Pandemonium; Jesse Garcia (“Quinceañera,” “Sons of Anarchy”) as Freddie Gonzalez; Wilmer Valderrama (“That ‘70s Show,” “Minority Report”) as Carlos Madrigal; Madison Davenport (“Noah,” “Shameless”) as Kate Fuller; Brandon Soo Hoo (“Tropic Thunder,” “Ender’s Game,” “Incredible Crew”) as Scott Fuller; and guest star Jake Busey (“Motorcycle Gang,” “Contact”) as "Sex Machine." They are joined in the sophomore season by Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Machete Kills”) as “The Regulator," Esai Morales (“The Brink,” ”Criminal Minds,” “NYPD Blue”) as "Lord Amancio Malvado," Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “Justified,” “Texas Rising”) as "Uncle Eddie Cruickshank," Briana Evigan (“Step Up 2”) as "Sonja Lam" and a guest starring appearance by Demi Lovato.

Miramax is distributing “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” internationally in all territories.

