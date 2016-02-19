“EL CHAPO” GUZMAN’S WIFE, EMMA CORONEL AISPURO, SPEAKS FOR THE FIRST TIME ABOUT HER HUSBAND IN A TELEMUNDO NEWS EXCLUSIVE ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Miami –February 19, 2016- Telemundo News will present the first-ever interview by Emma Coronel Aispuro, the current wife of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Granted to the Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández, the exclusive interview will air as a news special titled “La Reina De El Chapo” (The Queen of El Chapo) on Sunday, February 21, from 7-8pm/6-8pm CT. In this controversial interview, Mrs. Coronel claims that “El Chapo’s” health is suffering greatly due to the treatment at the Altiplano prison and makes the Mexican government responsible for her husband’s health and well-being, while the US government is fighting for his extradition. Mrs. Coronel also provides insight into the character and private life of El Chapo by revealing when and where they got married, what life was like as the wife of the most wanted fugitive in the world, and what his relationship to his twin daughters is like.

In this extremely personal interview, produced in association with the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley (IRP), Mrs. Coronel also talks at length about her life with “El Chapo”, his family, the circumstances of his detention, his relationship with Mexican Super Star Kate del Castillo and his current situation at jail.

Next, some claims made by Mrs. Coronel in this revealing interview:

ü “…I am afraid for his life (El Chapo’s). We don’t know if he is eating well. We don’t know what his situation is because we haven’t seen him.”

ü “They want to make him pay for his escape. They say that they are not punishing him. Of course they are. They are there with him, watching him in his cell. They are right there, all day long, calling attendance. They don’t let me sleep. He has no privacy, not even to go to the restroom.”

ü “Not everything people say is true… I think that all human beings have the right to have at least the basic things for life handy. They are not giving that to him.”

Tomorrow, Friday, February 19, Anabel Hernández will join Telemundo’s morning show “Un Nuevo Día” (7AM/6 C), “Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste” (4PM/3 C) and “Noticiero Telemundo” (6:30PM/5:30 C) to talk about the Telemundo News exclusive

LA ESPOSA DE EL CHAPO GUZMÁN, EMMA CORONEL AISPURO, HABLA POR PRIMERA VEZ SOBRE SU ESPOSO EN ENTREVISTA EXCLUSIVA DE TELEMUNDO EL DOMINGO 21 DE FEBRERO

La entrevista exclusiva conducida por la periodista mexicana Anabel Hernández, se transmitirá en el especial “La Reina de El Chapo”, el domingo 21 de febrero

“Están tratando de cobrarse lo de su fuga. Dicen que no lo están castigando, por supuesto que sí”, dijo Emma Coronel

“Temo por su vida”, añadió

Miami – 19 de febrero de 2016- Noticias Telemundo presenta la única entrevista hecha hasta el momento a Emma Coronel Aispuro, esposa actual del jefe del cártel de Sinaloa, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, que realizó la periodista mexicana Anabel Hernández, en el especial “La Reina de El Chapo”, y se transmitirá el domingo 21 de febrero a las 7PM/6C por Telemundo. En esta reveladora entrevista, Emma Coronel reclama las condiciones en las que “El Chapo” vive en el Penal del Altiplano y responsabiliza al gobierno mexicano por la salud de su esposo mientras espera la posible extradición solicitada por el gobierno de los Estados Unidos. La señora Coronel también habla por primera vez sobre la personalidad de El Chapo y su vida privada, además de revelar detalles sobre su ceremonia matrimonial, y la relación de El Chapo con sus hijas gemelas.

Esta íntima entrevista, producida en asociación con el Investigative Reporting Program de la Universidad de California en Berkeley (IRP), la señora Coronel habló sobre su vida con “El Chapo” Guzmán, su familia, las circunstancias de la aprehensión del capo, la relación de él con la actriz mexicana Kate del Castillo y su actual situación en prisión.

En esta entrevista, Emma Coronel hizo, entre otras, las siguientes declaraciones:

- “Temo por su vida, no sabemos si está comiendo bien. En general no sabemos en qué situación se encuentra porque no lo hemos podido ver”.

- “ Están tratando de cobrarse lo de su fuga. Dicen que no lo están castigando, por supuesto que sí. Están todo el día con él, viéndolo en su celda. Todo el día están ahí, están pasando lista a cada hora, no lo dejan dormir, no tiene privacidad ni para ir al baño”.

- “ No todo lo que se dice es verdad….yo pienso que cualquier ser humano tiene derecho a tener por lo menos las cosas vitales de un ser humano, no se las están haciendo valer a él, me consta”.

Este viernes 19 de febrero, Anabel Hernández estará en el programa matutino “Un Nuevo Día” (7AM/6C), en “Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste” (4PM/3C) y en “Noticiero Telemundo” (6:30PM/5:30C) para hablar sobre esta gran exclusiva.

