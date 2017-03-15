Ehrlund Microphones Taps Momentum Audio Sales For US Distribution

Ventura, California – Momentum Audio Sales has added Swedish Microphone Manufacturer Ehrlund to their line of MI/Pro Audio products for exclusive distribution in the US market. Ehrlund joins British audio manufacturer Audient, synthesizer makers Modal Electronics and Analogue Solutions, and German loudspeaker manufacturer EVE Audio under Momentum’s US distribution umbrella.

Based on over 30 years of sound and recording research and development, Ehrlund Microphones are best known for their innovative and groundbreaking triangular membrane capsule that reduces self-resonance and captures an extremely wide frequency range with little to no proximity effect. Coupling the triangular capsule with Ehrlund’s proprietary linear phase electronics creates the quietest mics on the market.

“Ehrlund Microphones is proud to partner with Momentum Audio as our distributor for the US Market,” said Founder Göran Ehrlund. “John Devins and his team have a long history in microphone and pro audio sales and we are confident that together we will shake up the American market.

“We immediately felt that Momentum Audio understood the paradigm shift in how we capture sound with our triangular shaped membranes and our phase linear and silent electronics. We love making microphones and we have so much fun doing it that we wanted a partner that has the same energy for bringing unique and innovative products to their customers. We found that in Momentum Audio.”

Founded by audio industry veteran John Devins on his experience in leading sales efforts for Alesis, Steinberg, Cerwin-Vega, Focusrite, Novation, AKG, and JBL, Momentum Audio Sales brings long-established US dealer relationships as well as an expansive sales representation and marketing infrastructure to their lines.

“We’ve been searching for the right microphone line to compliment the professional audio lines we represent and were very impressed with Ehrlund’s products at the NAMM show in January,” said Devins. “In a market full of vintage knock-offs and cheaply made, low quality microphones, Ehrlund’s unique capsule design and superior sound makes them stand out in a crowded market as a true innovator.”

For more information on Ehrlund Microphones, visit www.ehrlund.se. To become an Ehrlund dealer in the US, visit: www.momentumaudiosales.com or contact John Devins at 1-888-470-0067 or john@momentumaudiosales.com.