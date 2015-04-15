Egripment Support Systems Unveils the New 225 G-Track Generic Track System at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2015 – Egripment Support Systems, manufacturer of high-end camera support systems and remote broadcast solutions for the film and broadcast industries, is introducing the new intelligent 225 G-Track Generic Track System at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C8612). Featuring leading innovations that are paramount for live applications as well as virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) studios, the G-Track is a multi-faceted system that will greatly benefit a variety of productions.

“The new 225 G-Track Generic Track System is a welcomed addition to the renowned line of Egripment products,” says Richard Villhaber, Vice President and Sales Director for Egripment. “The entire 225 system is dynamic, allowing the base to be manually controlled for direct control by an operator, completely computer-controlled and fully automated for repetitive precision and accuracy.”

What’s more, the base can be mounted in a variety of positions, such as on the floor or inverted from the ceiling, and also with a straight or curved track. This allows diversity in utilization and fulfills the production needs that were once only envisioned by users. It also consists of a small G-Track dolly with Egripment’s already well-known smooth track wheels on a narrow, high-speed steel track—with sections available in several different lengths—and has a maximum speed of 35 mph/56 km. The dolly is a motor-driven unit positioned at the end of the track with a subtle appearance but dynamic design.

Egripment creates products that are forward thinking and have working compatibility with the company’s past, present and future products. The 225-G Generic Track System works seamlessly with Egripment’s Remote Broadcast products, Egripment’s TDT Encoded Camera Crane and Dolly and Encoded StarCam Studio System and a variety of remote heads, which can be installed with or without a riser or column. With this complete modular system, users have a very sophisticated multi-axis studio system, suitable for the highest quality VR/AR and studio automation at their control.