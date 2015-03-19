Egripment Support Systems Expands Further in South America with Congo Films

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA – Over the past few years, the South American film and television production industry has been growing by leaps and bounds. Newly approved laws allowing for production incentives in the region, along with the natural beauty of the landscape, has led to substantial growth in the business, creating a demand for higher quality production equipment. Fortunately, rental and sales company Congo Films also continues to expand and is now able to supply businesses in this growing area. At the forefront of its offerings are products from Egripment Support Systems, manufacturer of high-end camera support systems and remote broadcast solutions for the film and broadcast industries.

Founded in 1983 in Colombia, Congo Films is a fully operational rental and sales company for the broadcast and film industry that opened its fifth location in Lima, Peru last year. Congo Films’ other offices are located in Bogota and Cartagena, Colombia as well as in Chile and Panama.

Boots, Managing Director for Egripment USA, first met Congo Films President Carlos Congote about 16 years ago when the sales and rental company was looking to acquire distribution rights for Egripment in Colombia. Two years later, they mutually agreed that Congo would represent Egripment in Colombia, along with additional South American representation.

“We are very fond of the long-lasting and productive relationship we have had with Carlos and Congo Films,” says Boots. “As Congo’s expansion continues, so does Egripment’s outreach in the rapidly expanding South American market. I traveled with Carlos on several occasions to visit TV studios and production companies throughout the region, and I can honestly say he works harder than anyone I had ever seen before.”

Over the 14 years that Congo has represented Egripment, the company has not only sold the gear to customers throughout the region, but has also purchased quite a bit of its own Egripment products for the rental services division. “Clients in the region keep buying Egripment gear because of its great performance and reliability,” adds Congote. “Egripment has proven to be excellent quality equipment even in the most adverse situations and weather conditions, seldom requiring repairs. All of the largest television stations in Colombia use Egripment products for their grip needs. Additionally, as Congo Films expands its South American presence, customers in Chile, Peru and Panama are learning of the brand’s advantages. We’re already beginning to see an increase in purchases of its dollies and cranes.”

ABOUT EGRIPMENT

Founded in 1976, Egripment has a long reputation of manufacturing a wide range of camera support and remote broadcast solutions, for sale or rental, to TV productions, concerts and sporting events across the globe. With a product line that includes cranes, remote heads, dollies and tracking systems for cinema, modern-size/small cameras and ENG/broadcast cameras, Egripment is the only manufacturer that can offer adequate supply and service for events requiring large quantities of special camera support equipment. More information can be found at www.egripment.com.