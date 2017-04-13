Effective and Profitable Rights Management in the Multi-Source and Multi-Platform World the Topic for MFM-BCCA’s April CPE Distance Learning Webinar

Northfield, IL, April 13 – “Effective and Profitable Rights Management in the Multi-Source and Multi-Platform World” is the topic for a Distance Learning webinar from MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. It is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Presented by Ed Klaris, Managing Partner of Klaris IP and Tom VanBenschoten, Principal at OnPrem Solution Partners, the CPE (continuing professional education) webinar will define the issues surrounding rights management on digital platforms and discuss the many ways that rights management can affect profitability.

“The proliferation of distribution platforms and channels present new and daunting challenges for broadcasters and other video content publishers who must securely manage licensed content,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “With a wealth of experience working with major studios and large broadcasters, among other video content aggregators and distributors, Ed Klaris and Tom VanBenschoten have the perfect background to help webinar participants ensure their video asset management solutions feature the best practices for securing content and for effectively managing intellectual property rights and royalties throughout the digital supply chain.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for members of MFM or BCCA, $75 for non-members and no cost to registrants from companies holding a corporate membership. Any registrations received after the deadline of 5p.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 18 will be charged a $20 late fee. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association.