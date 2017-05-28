Edward Mockus, Director of Ad Sales Credit and Collections for Scripps Networks Interactive, Receives BCCA Contributor Award

Media Finance Focus 2017, Orlando, FL - Edward Mockus, director of ad sales credit and collections at Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), today received the BCCA Contributor Award from MFM, the Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. T.

The BCCA Contributor Award recognizes individuals who have helped the BCCA credit and collections community in numerous ways. Mockus’s contributions have included advancing digital media best practices through articles he has written for The Financial Manager (TFM), the official magazine for MFM and BCCA, and leading educational presentations at the BCCA Credit Seminar in New York, as well as the annual MFM-BCCA conference, He has also agreed to serve as BCCA’s representative on the MFM board of directors.

Mockus, who grew up in Chicago near Wrigley Field, began his career in media credit and collections as a credit manager for Tribune Broadcasting’s WGN America TV superstation. He was also responsible for creating a billing and accounting system for managing retransmission consent payments to Tribune’s 42 TV stations. Since joining SNI in 2014, he oversees ad sales credit and collections for the company's digital properties and cable networks, which include HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. Its digital division, Scripps Lifestyle Studios, creates video content for online, social and mobile platforms.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.