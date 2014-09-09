EditShare Unveils XStream EFS Enterprise Scale-Out Storage Solution at IBC2014

Amsterdam, The Netherlands —September 9, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced EditShare XStream EFS, a new enterprise storage solution aimed at media markets. Demonstrated for the first time at IBC2014 (stand 7.G37), EditShare XStream EFS is a powerful distributed scale-out file system designed from the ground up to support large-scale media workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond.

“We have designed EFS for mission-critical media operations, such as news and sports as well as facilities working with large file standards like 2K, 4K and beyond. XStream EFS gives these large workgroups, which often have complex workflows, an open storage platform with key media sharing functionality like project sharing, combined with blazing-fast performance,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “In addition to EditShare’s core media-driven architecture, the XStream EFS system offers multiple layers of redundancy that can tolerate the failure of multiple drives, even an entire node. With XStream EFS, you have an intelligent media storage platform with rock-solid reliability – the best of both worlds.”

EditShare EFS Feature Highlights

High-performance, low-latency storage Scales to many petabytes and hundreds of millions of files

Accelerates media workflows – ingest, collaborative editing and playout

Ready for uncompressed 2K, 4K and beyond “Single Namespace” File System expands as storage is added

No downtime during expansion

Automatic rebalancing of data when new nodes are added

Multiple levels of redundancy provide highest levels of data protection Forward-thinking architecture maximizes usable storage

XStream EFS is based on 16-drive storage nodes, each with their own motherboard, CPU and hardware RAID-6 configuration. Every individual node has read/write performance that can exceed 2GB/sec, as well as redundancy that can survive the loss of any two drives. Each XStream EFS systems start with a minimum of four nodes, connected by 10-Gigabit or 40-Gigabit Ethernet. Whenever a file is written to an XStream EFS system, pieces of the data – along with a second level of redundancy information – are spread across multiple nodes in such a way that users get the combined speed of the nodes, plus extra security that will protect files.

Tremendous Scalability

Expanding an XStream EFS system is as simple as adding a new node and clicking a few buttons. In the background, pieces of data are immediately redistributed until each node has roughly the same amount of free space. During the rebalancing process, the EFS system is fully usable, and when the expansion operation completes, the system is bigger and faster than ever before. With XStream EFS system, users will always have just one logical volume (or “namespace”). There is no need to split up files between multiple physical volumes.

Faster Media Workflows

XStream EFS is designed from the ground up to support end-to-end media workflows. It offers outstanding integration with industry-standard broadcast and post-production systems, including EditShare’s own Geevs (broadcast servers), Flow (media asset management) and Ark (backup and archiving) solutions, supporting real-time ingest, editing and playout workflows.

A hallmark of EditShare storage, XStream EFS also includes advanced project sharing functionality, further enhancing the overall workflow with collaborative editing for Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro, Lightworks, Grass Valley EDIUS and other workgroups.

And because each XStream EFS node is itself in a RAID configuration, users get the speed and quality they need for high-bandwidth editing of uncompressed HD, 2K, 4K and beyond. The performance expands linearly with each node added to the system. So, this means that a system with five nodes has 1.25-times the performance compared to four nodes, a system with six nodes has 1.5-times the performance, eight nodes has twice the performance, and so on.

EditShare Storage: a Tiered Storage Environment with Integrated Media Asset Management

Known for its advanced project sharing capabilities for Avid®, Adobe® Premiere Pro®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Lightworks® and other industry-standard non-linear editors, all EditShare collaborative storage systems seamlessly integrate with the comprehensive Flow media asset management as well as Ark backup and archiving solutions. EditShare Flow features file ingest, scanning, logging, cataloging, automation, web-based access to clips, searching and much more, while EditShare Ark provides nearline and offline backup and archiving to spinning disks and/or LTO tapes. With Flow at the front end of Ark, users can easily search nearline and deep archives and view proxy files before restoring full-resolution media to EditShare Media Spaces.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2014 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

