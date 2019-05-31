University of Sydney Learning Media Team Goes 4K with EditShare EFS Storage Solutions

Basingstoke, UK – May 31, 2019 – EditShare®, a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, media asset management (MAM) and automated quality control (AQC), today announced that the Learning Media Team at The University of Sydney (Sydney Uni), an Australian public research and teaching university, selected the EditShare XStream EFS 300 to help them meet the demand to produce high quality video content in 4K. Digistor, an EditShare official dealer in Australia, was on site to facilitate the installation.

Founded in 1850, The University of Sydney was Australia's first university and is regarded as one of the world's leading universities. The university comprises nine faculties and university schools, through which it offers bachelor, master and doctoral degrees.

Tom Cavdarovski, Team Lead Research and Learning Media Production at the University of Sydney explains, “Our team of five produce educational videos for both international and on-campus students, and the Learning Media Team has grown rapidly over the last three years in order to meet the growing demand for quality video content in 4K. Our legacy direct attach storage (DAS) system was not designed to work in a multi-project environment, so we turned to Digistor to help us find a central media solution which would streamline our production workflow and integrate with existing University systems.”

He continues, “Based on Digistor’s recommendation we chose the EditShare XStream EFS 300 Node 96TB system. This included 82TB of usable storage, a 10GB Ethernet RJ45 switch and 10 licenses of Flow media asset management. The EditShare XStream was an ideal solution as we were after a relatively small and simple set up with minimum administrative overhead. It also easily integrated with our existing IT systems ensuring the new server was secure and robust. We have both a Mac and Windows environment and connect our seven client machines via a Thunderbolt converter and cat 6A cables, so the new EditShare XStream system had to be able to work seamlessly within this environment, which it did.”

The Learning Media team’s projects can have anywhere from one to sixty videos being produced at any one time, and all must be able to be edited by any one of the team at any time.

Cavdarovski explains, “The team now works primarily in Creative Cloud and use common templates and branding assets for all projects. This was not possible to do with our previous set-up. By using Flow media asset management (MAM), we now streamline our processes on a daily basis. When we first did a needs analysis to ramp up our production output, it was obvious we were losing valuable time trying to manage files across incompatible systems and protocols. The new EditShare EFS solution saves us time by being efficient and effective.”

When working on videos the team’s main input consists of 4K video and podcast audio files. They shoot with Blackmagic URSA and Studio cameras, Sony FS7, Panasonic GH4 and 5 DSLR, OSMO and Mavic drone cameras. Their delivery output is 1080p and includes web-based channels including YouTube, Coursera and Arc video platforms.

He adds, “EditShare represented a robust system that didn’t need a full-time onsite technician to run the server - this was important to us as we needed a solution that was relatively low cost. The XStream model also had the speed and throughput to ensure the editors could scrub through 4K files without any significant lag or compromise in quality. As a result, we can now easily adjust to proxies if we need to, but generally we can use it at 4K preview quality for the early phases of editing.”

According to Cavdarovski the EditShare not only satisfied current requirements but has very much added value as he concludes, “Our EditShare media server now does everything we ask of it and it has also increased our output significantly. We are delivering our large video projects on time and we no longer have production bottlenecks. This gives us a cost saving that enables the team to invest more time in creating higher quality videos that better meet our customer needs.”

For more information on the EditShare XStream EFS, and all other EditShare products, please visit www.editshare.com.

About Digistor

Digistor provides solutions for the creation, management, storage and distribution of digital assets. From post-facilities to broadcast operations, from single studios to collaborative, networked environments operating across a room or across the world, Digistor empowers its customers through smarter technology and service solutions.

www.digistor.com.au

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance EFS central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2019 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600