EditShare Strengthens Ties with Adobe in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – April, 13 2015 – EditShare®, the technology leader in intelligent storage and media management solutions, has enhanced its Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC panel integration with the release of EditShare Flow 3.2, the company’s media asset management platform. Fully integrated with EditShare’s XStream shared storage and Ark archiving/backup products, Flow is a true end-to-end workflow solution, from baseband SDI and file-based ingest with transcoding to asset logging, browsing and retrieval of content on EditShare media spaces and archives. Flow features fully-customizable automation tools and remote, web-based access to assets, simplifying complex workflows and allowing access to assets and metadata from inside the facility or anywhere in the world.

EditShare Flow’s updated extension panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC gives editors direct access to Flow’s powerful media management tools from within the Adobe Premiere Pro CC application. This in-app integration lets editors efficiently search across all online and archive storage locations for clips in the asset management database; view clip thumbnails; modify metadata; and add assets to their Adobe Premiere Pro CC project – all without ever leaving Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Attendees to NAB 2015 can see a demonstration of the latest version of EditShare Flow and the Adobe Premiere Pro CC panel on booth SL10510.

“We have a growing list of mutual customers benefitting from the productivity en-hancements Flow Media Asset Management and the Flow Panel bring to Adobe Premi-ere Pro CC workgroups,” comments Jeff Herzog, senior product manager, EditShare Flow. “The Flow Panel unifies and simplifies the process of finding content in the as-set management database and bringing it to a Adobe Premiere Pro CC project. With minimal learning curve, Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors can fully leverage the ever-expanding Adobe Premiere Pro CC toolset while accessing the content they need.”

“Adobe Premiere Pro CC, a key part of Adobe Creative Cloud is a powerhouse video editor,” comments Simon Williams, senior director of business development at Adobe. “The integration of Adobe Premiere Pro CC and EditShare simplifies complex storage and media management issues faced by video pros, and results in a robust end-to-end collaborative workflow.”

At NAB 2015, Adobe is showcasing advances that radically improve how broadcasters, filmmakers and video professionals create, collaborate, deliver and monetize content across multiple screens. Adobe will preview major updates to the video applications in Adobe Creative Cloud, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC, and unveil major enhancements to Adobe Primetime, the industry's most advanced TV delivery and monetization platform, which will help broadcasters and pay TV providers scale video delivery across OTT and other devices. Adobe also announced important updates to Adobe Anywhere, the collaborative workflow platform that empowers users of Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Prelude CC to work together using centralized media and shared projects. In addition, Adobe is unveiling mobile technology in development called "Project Candy" that will reinvent the color workflow for editors and Adobe Character Animator, a new professional-quality animation tool that brings characters to life using a webcam, microphone and facial gestures.

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

