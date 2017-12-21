EditShare’s QUALES QC Honored with TV Technology Innovation Award

Basingstoke, UK - December 21, 2017 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage, QC and media management solutions, is proud to close out 2017 with a prestigious TV Technology Product Innovation Award for its automated QC and file verification system QUALES. The TV Technology Product Innovation Awards recognize outstanding technological innovations that best serve working professionals in the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. The winners were selected by a panel of professionals working in media and entertainment sectors.

“QUALES is revolutionizing the way industry professionals approach QC work,” says James Richings, Managing Director, EditShare EMEA. “Traditionally, QC platforms require extensive technical training, meaning that only select individuals are able to operate the platforms. The intuitive QUALES user interface is designed for the everyday creative professional with an emphasis on ease of use, giving a visual representation of the quality-checked file. Combined with the automated QC accuracy QUALES is known for plus the new, ground-breaking integration with our Flow media asset management platform, the QUALES solution as a whole has been a huge success with EditShare customers, saving them time, budget and resources.”

One example of QUALES revolutionizing QC workflows is the case of Australian-based content versioning and preparation house Flame Media. Like most creative distribution agencies, Flame works on multiple projects from multiple producers concurrently with bursts in activity that could double QC workloads on a moment’s notice. They selected QUALES to automate their QC process because of its tremendous flexibility and ability to scale with demand. Jason Lee, Technical Manager at Flame, explains, “QUALES has proved especially helpful with content that has had a lot of freeze frames and syntax errors. Too many files have come to us that we thought we could play, where we’ve had problems in which QUALES has reported back and told us the file is corrupt. That’s been very handy for us to catch drop frames and dead pixels, which are extremely hard to detect in a manual QC.” Lee continues, “You could be watching content at rates of 24 or 29 frames a second. There is no way you’re going to visibly see issues like dead pixels. QUALES scans the content at a frame level and can identify errors.”

About QUALES

Known for its intuitive visual inspection interface and QC accuracy, QUALES is an integral part of the EditShare product portfolio. A unique QUALES capability is single pass analysis, meaning, QUALES needs only to perform analysis once. If a user changes the threshold values for triggering events (alerts), the files need not be analyzed again. The evaluation is done on database-stored values, updating the events in seconds, no matter the size of the file.



In addition to the standalone solution, QUALES QC is also offered as part of the EditShare Flow media asset management platform. Flow users, which include producers, post supervisors, editors and other non-engineer staff, can systematically QC content at any point across the workflow. The ground-breaking integration is a game-changer for QC workflows, saving countless hours of production and post-production time.

More information on QUALES QC can be found by visiting: https://www.editshare.com/products/quales-application.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e)nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354





