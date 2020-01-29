EditShare Partnership with Annex Pro Increases Sales and Professional Services Reach Across the Canadian Media Market

Boston, MA – January 29, 2020 -EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, today announced that Annex Pro, Canada’s premier system integrator and reseller for creative broadcast, production, post-production, animation, VFX, film and finishing markets, has joined the EditShare Channel Partner Program.

“The incredible talent pool combined with forward-thinking tax incentives have made Canada a top draw for creative services. Annex Pro is at the cornerstone of the media industry, supporting what has been tremendous growth over the last decade,” states Greg Lawler, Vice President of Sales, EditShare. “Aligned in customer values and needs, both EditShare and Annex Pro are well-positioned to serve Canada’s highly creative production, film and finishing market.”

Designed for resolution-intensive productions, EditShare’s innovative technology can manage high volume, high bandwidth content with granular detail. Straight-forward workflow orchestration automates redundant and complex tasks while embedded editorial production tools, hybrid cloud configurations and comprehensive metadata tracking with AI-accelerated enrichment bring the practicality desired to manage media across diverse needs and at scale.

“EditShare and Annex Pro share the same core values: empathy, pursuing mutually beneficial solutions and up-leveling customer deployments to ensure success. This makes EditShare not only a great business partner, but it creates an exciting and fulfilling work environment,” says Kerry Corlett, CEO, Annex Pro. “Only people pulling in the same direction can make positive things happen. For me, the EditShare Channel Program is more than words on paper, it’s a genuine commitment to becoming one team, working collaboratively to create truly happy customers using excellent technical solutions.”

With access to the full product portfolio of EFS media engineered shared storage and Flow media management tools, including SaaS and perpetual licensing models for on-premise, hybrid, and cloud configurations, Annex Pro can service wide-ranging workflow and technology needs across all markets.

“When it comes to creating and delivering media content, EditShare’s end-to-end workflow solutions allow editorial teams to reach unparalleled efficiencies,” states Annex Pro CTO Stuart Dean. “With NLE-agnostic tools that are embedded within all platforms, collaboration is far more effective across the production, enabling teams to deliver projects faster than they otherwise could.”

In addition to offering innovative workflow solutions, the EditShare Academy program ensures that Annex Pro sales and professional services will be equipped with the know-how to consistently deliver maximum ROI for customers.

Dean continues, “The new EditShare Academy training certification program allows us to deliver the most value to our customers. The comprehensive training will ensure that we understand EditShare technology and solutions at a much deeper level and how they can help our customers achieve optimal productivity.”

To learn more about the EditShare Channel Partner Program, please visit https://www.editshare.com/become-a-partner.

About Annex Pro

Annex Pro is North America’s next-generation Value Added Reseller, providing solutions for content creators in Media and Entertainment. Thousands of Annex Pro customers use the hardware, software and cloud solutions we sell to create (and teach) awe-inspiring animation, visual effects, video games, immersive experiences and digital media of all kinds on every platform.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Vancouver with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Los Angeles, Annex Pro is strategically partnered with top companies such as Autodesk, Avid, Wacom, Lenovo, Unity, Eizo, EditShare and hundreds of others. Offerings include sales, cloud services, IT infrastructure engineering, rentals, managed and professional technical services tailored for M+E. Annex Pro has the solutions and expertise you need to make your next project a creative and commercial success.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

©2020 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.