EditShare Makes 4K Media Flow at NAB 2015

Las Vegas, NV — April 8, 2015 —EditShare®, the technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, unveiled at NAB 2015 (booth SL10510) the latest release of the company’s media asset management platform, EditShare Flow 3.2. The EditShare Flow 3.2 release features scan and proxy support for 4K and image sequences, enhanced remote editing options, and new automation capabilities for transcoding and file delivery workflows.

“The Product Factory recently turned 10 and we use Flow to efficiently manage and search though all 10-years worth of media to find what a client is looking for. No matter the format, it’s all just a few clicks away,” comments George P. Rizkallah, founder and owner, The Product Factory, LLC. “We no longer spend hundreds of man-hours searching backups or old drives. Flow gives us access to old projects, backed up to LTO, and current projects, active on our storage, from one system and one user interface. It has allowed us to organize an entire decade’s worth of media and have it at our fingertips while taking up a minimal amount of valuable storage space. I am really looking forward to taking advantage of the new format and automation capabilities that will further minimize the amount of time we spend manually handling content.”

Flow’s expanded format support means facilities like The Product Factory can better manage, preview and archive a variety of 4K formats such as ProRes 4444 XQ, Sony XAVC and RED (.R3D) files as well as “single-file-per-frame" formats including DPX, CinemaDNG, ARRIRAW, PNG and TIFF.

Enhancements to AirFlow, the Flow module that enables facilities to make media accessible through their own private cloud, allow users to batch-download both original media files or Flow proxies via a web browser from anywhere in the world, opening up new possibilities for remote collaboration and proxy workflows. “The new ability to download proxy or high-resolution media via AirFlow opens up many possibilities for remote editing workflows,” comments Jeff Herzog, senior product manager, EditShare. “For example, you are able to download Flow proxies remotely, edit with them natively in Premiere Pro from local storage, and then relink the sequence to the high-resolution media files in Premiere Pro back at the EditShare site. Similar workflows are available with Avid Media Composer and other industry-standard NLEs.”

In addition to the wide-ranging format support and remote collaboration capabilities, Flow 3.2 offers new Watch Folder and FTP delivery options that will, in many cases, alleviate the need for dedicated transcoding and file delivery tools. With Flow Automation, facilities can automatically watch for all incoming file-based media that arrives at specific locations, and then transcode all new media to a single “house editing codec,” making content ready for editing as quickly as possible.

