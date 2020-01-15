EditShare Strengthens Its Sales Network With The Addition Of Top Tier Systems Integrator And Reseller Key Code Media

Boston, MA – January 15, 2020 -EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, today announced that the leading A/V, broadcast, and post-production reseller and systems integrator Key Code Media has joined the EditShare Channel Partner Program. Unique to the industry, the EditShare Channel Partner Program enables top systems integrator and reseller Key Code Media to offer the full technology portfolio of media engineered shared storage and management tools, including OPEX and CAPEX models, on-premise, hybrid, and cloud configurations, across all markets and market tiers. The partnership expands the network of EditShare-certified technology sales agents and media workflow design experts and serves as the foundation for answering EditShare customers’ evolving needs for high-performance video production and distribution workflows and solutions.

“EditShare is entering 2020 with incredible forward-looking technology, a very strong management team led by CEO Conrad Clemson, a new Channel Partner Program, and the backing of ParkerGale Capital to aggressively scale its business,” comments Mike Cavanagh, CEO, Key Code Media. “The caliber of its new Channel Partner Program is underpinned by the high level of trust we have for its champion, Greg Lawler (Vice President of Sales, Americas, EditShare), who we have forged a tremendous working relationship with over the last decade. And while their strategic business approach and innovative technology roadmap align with our business goals, it is the mutual respect we hold for our customers and the business partner model that makes this an outstanding relationship.”

The new EditShare / Key Code Media business relationship has already resulted in several joint customer sales and deployments, including a million-dollar corporate deal.

“Key Code Media drives its business on customer enablement. They work incredibly hard to deliver the very best customer experience and in doing so, have mastered the media landscape across many verticals. They are at the top of their game and we are honored to have them as a business partner,” states Greg Lawler, Vice President of Sales, Americas, EditShare. “The industry movement towards decoupling proprietary systems and building open and secure workflows that realize the benefits of cloud and AI is top of mind for customers everywhere. EditShare’s EFS and Flow technology combined with Key Code Media’s deep understanding and commitment to customer needs will help media organizations modernize operations and transform their business.”

With nearly two decades of experience, Key Code Media has the breadth and depth of media workflow expertise to architect advanced end-to-end production and distribution workflows using EditShare media engineered shared storage and management tools on-premise and in the cloud, leveraging the very latest in AI, security and API capabilities.

“EditShare brings a full media ecosystem to post-production,” states Jeff Sengpiehl, Key Code Media Senior Solution Architect and EditShare expert. “The EFS shared storage platform is a distributed file system with direct native client connection, maximizing throughput. This allows for optimized scalability and redundancy. EditShare’s solutions are well suited for large Adobe® Premiere® Pro workflows due to the ease of integration of media management tools such as Flow directly into the Adobe Premiere Pro panels. From ingest to distribution, EditShare innovates.”

To learn more about the EditShare Channel Partner Program, please visit https://www.editshare.com/become-a-partner

About Key Code Media

Key Code Media is a nationwide reseller and systems integrator helping TV studios, radio stations, post production, house of worship, corporate, city government, stadiums, and education with bringing together AV component subsystems into a whole and ensuring that those subsystems function together. The Key Code Media difference comes from our breadth and depth of engineering services, with experience in supporting project large-and-small with the same level of exceptional customer service. Whether you’re looking for AV solutions for conference rooms, collaborative offices, digital discussion systems, digital signage, corporate lobby, broadcast master control room, comm systems, flypacks, or post production edit suites- Key Code Media brings a holistic approach to your business with our certified engineering and training staff. Learn more at: www.keycodemedia.com





About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

©2020 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.