EditShare Announces Suite of Solutions for Adobe Premiere Pro Enterprise Post-Production Workflows

Boston, MA - September 9, 2019 -EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, will showcase Helmut FX, IO, CO (Cosmo), and HK (Housekeeper), solutions designed to enable extensive project administration, back-office management and render farm control for Adobe® Premiere® Pro enterprise post-production workflows. Premiere Pro is an industry leader in video editing. The Helmut family of solutions will be demonstrated at IBC2019 from September 13th through September 17th (stand 7.A35).



Using a highly efficient, user-friendly node-based approach to workflow configuration called ‘Streams Engine’, Helmut facilitates critical back-office functions such as encoding, migration, render farm control and other housekeeping technical tasks for Premiere Pro based post-production workgroups. Seamlessly integrated with EditShare Flow media asset management, the flexible Helmut and Flow north-bound API architecture enable a high degree of customization, empowering enterprise deployments to efficiently automate both creative workflows as well as complex and redundant ‘under-the-hood’ technical jobs, optimizing overall productions.

“With the increasing number of new content-delivery options, the demand for adverts, snackable content and high-quality programming has surged and, in turn, has significantly expanded content creation opportunities across the post-production market. However, as opportunities grow, so do the pressures on these video professionals to create and deliver significantly more, higher quality content, faster than ever before,” comments Tracy Geist, Chief Marketing Officer, EditShare. “Helmut, combined with EditShare Flow, puts the focus back on storytelling with optimizations at every step across the Adobe workflow. By eliminating complexities and elevating collaboration, EditShare gives a much longer runway for post facilities to create and deliver even more high-quality projects.”

The Expanded Helmut Product Family on Display at IBC2019:

● The HelmutFX software solution connects Premiere Pro and storage environments, simplifying production management and streamlining working processes. Adding a layer of control and automation, HelmutFX manages a broad range of administrative and organizational tasks, communicating with third-party systems (ingest, archive, backup, MAM, PAM, etc.) to reduce complexity and improve workflows, so editors have more time to focus on the creative aspects of production.

● An innovative new rendering workflow developed for Adobe Media Encoder, HelmutIO manages rendering resources on the network, identifying idle and unused CPUs or servers and automatically exporting and assigning clips and sequences from Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects® projects, freeing up valuable system time for productive creative work.

● Cosmo indexes projects including folder structures, metadata, assets, and sequences before making them available in a database. At the same time, this data is made available in a visually intuitive dashboard for creatives to easily identify and locate content. This companion database enables full synchronization between Premiere Pro projects and third-party systems without users needing to open Premiere Pro.



● Housekeeper is directly connected to Cosmo, utilizing the extensive metadata to delete, move, archive and manage projects and project-related assets. Tasks can be automated, performed manually or set to run at a specific time. HelmutHK can also distribute these tasks across HelmutIO’s render nodes in scenarios where both products are being used in tandem.

Experience Helmut at IBC2019

IBC attendees can book a demo (https://www.editshare.com/ibc-2019) to see Helmut in action. To schedule a one-on-one press briefing, please contact Alex Molina, alex@zazilmediagroup.com.

Adobe at IBC

Adobe Creative Cloud® brings efficiency and speed at every step of the post-production workflow. From native file support and quicker rendering, a rich project format for designing workflows, professional audio mixing, motion graphics templates, and Adobe Sensei innovation, Adobe’s integrated video editing tools help professionals turn footage into great storytelling. Adobe works with over 300 technology partners providing a rich and flexible production ecosystem for broadcast production. Stop by Adobe stand (Hall 7-7.B35) to see Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and Adobe Audition® in action and hear how top customers get to the finish line faster with Adobe Creative Cloud.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance EFS central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2019 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 617 834 9600