EditShare Finalizes QUALES Acquisition

Basingstoke, UK — August 9th, 2017 —EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has completed the acquisition of QC specialist QUALES. Known for its intuitive visual inspection interface and automated QC accuracy, QUALES QC solutions are now an integral part of the EditShare product portfolio with advanced integration planned for the company’s Flow media asset management platform. “Offering QC as part of the overall workflow is an industry first and will be a productivity game-changer for many organizations,” comments James Richings, general manager, EditShare. “We are thrilled that QUALES will be joining the EditShare team and look forward to demonstrating our new QC integration at IBC on stand 7.C27.”

The ever-growing list of file formats, codecs, color spaces and other variables that affect content quality and distribution has positioned automated QC as a critical must-have component for just about every production. “There is a tremendous amount of mandatory file checks such as loudness control, EBU R128 and PSE checking. It can be challenging for a technical director, never mind the editor or color grader, who are often tasked with fixing some of these requests. Many need assistance with how they can correctly conform their content to the latest broadcast standard but don’t have access to the QC technology. The integration of QUALES within the Flow solution will provide answers to these questions and solve many of the pain points as they happen,” explains Richings.

“We are excited to become part of the Editshare family. This giant step will allow us to meet new challenges and functionalities that will take QC and workflow management to higher levels of integration and sophistication, by becoming a seamless part of production workflows. With the integration into Flow and Automation, media content will always be assured, and controlled, throughout any workflow, no matter the complexity and localization of the assets," states Daniel Roques, COO, QUALES QC.

The unique QUALES user interface is designed for the creative, giving an instant visual presentation of the quality checked file. Flow users, which include producers, post supervisors, editors and other non-engineer staff, will have an intuitive visual aid to spot-check content. With QC offered as a core capability within the EditShare Flow media asset management platform, users will be able to systematically QC content at any point across the workflow as opposed to the traditional process of QC checks prior to distribution, saving countless hours of production and post-production time.

In addition to Flow integration, the industry will be able to purchase the standalone QUALES QC solution from a network of global resellers. To learn more about QUALES and where to purchase QUALES solutions, please visit www.quales.tv.

