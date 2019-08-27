Meet EditShare EFS 2020, the Industry’s Fastest Media-Optimized File System

Boston, MA - August 27, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, announced today that the company will unveil its next-generation file system and management console, EFS 2020, at IBC2019, held in Amsterdam from September 13th through September 17th (stand 7.A35). Powering faster EditShare storage nodes and networks, EFS 2020 enables media organizations to build extensive collaborative workflows, shielding creative personnel from the underlying technical complexity while equipping administrators and technicians with a comprehensive set of media management tools. To the end-user, the latest release offers an improved, fast and flexible collaborative storage space with an increase in throughput performance of up to 20%. To the engineers who manage it, EFS 2020 offers a scalable, stable and incredibly secure media storage platform.

“EditShare’s technology is deep and sophisticated, but its fundamental ethos is to remove complexities from the creative workflow, enabling media professionals to focus on the artistic aspect of their work, optimizing overall productivity,” states Conrad Clemson, CEO, EditShare. “EditShare continues to deliver on this with enhancements to nearly every aspect of the new EFS file system and management console. With speed and security topping the list of advancements, EFS 2020 enables EditShare customers to effortlessly manage the growing requirements for high-bandwidth, multi-stream 4K workflows and beyond.”

Media-friendly Architecture that Banishes Bottlenecks

Unlike generic IT storage systems, EditShare has written its own ultra-efficient drivers for EFS, for use with Windows, MacOS and Linux. EditShare manages the entire EFS 2020 technology stack from the file system to OS drivers, which means enterprise-level stability and faster video file transfers. Users can expect more real-time video streams, without the bottlenecks caused by legacy network protocols.

Safety and Security for Valuable Media Content

EFS 2020 File Auditing is the first and only real-time purpose-built content auditing platform for the entire production workflow. With high-profile media content theft on the rise, security is top of mind for media professionals. Designed to track all content movement on the server, including a deliberately obscured change, EFS 2020 File Auditing provides a complete, user-friendly activity report with a detailed trail back to the instigator. An important and timely addition to the EditShare production ecosystem, file auditing is an industry recommended and best practice security measure that ensures accountability by answering “who did what and when.”

Experience EditShare EFS 2020 in Person at IBC2019

Attendees to IBC2019 can book a demo to experience the full EditShare shared storage lineup running EFS 2020 and the tightly linked Flow 2020 media asset management system for use with virtually any brand’s on-premise, near-line or cloud storage solution.

EditShare EFS 2020 will be available in Q4 2019. For more information about EditShare EFS, please visit www.editshare.com/products/xstream.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance EFS central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2019 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare is a registered trademark of EditShare.

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354