EditShare Continues Growth With New Marketing Director Appointment

Basingstoke, UK - January 13, 2015 - EditShare, the premier supplier of media management solutions for broadcast and production industries, has today announced the appointment of Martin Bennett as EMEA Marketing Director. This new appointment reinforces the company’s continued drive to grow business across the region after expanding its sales operation during 2014.

Martin has worked in the media business for 20 years, having previously held senior leadership positions with leading technology manufacturers and resellers including Avid Technology, Digital Vision and Tyrell CCT.

“It's a great time to be joining EditShare as it takes new technology to market and expands it operations within Europe and across the world. The company has built up a fantastic range of solutions, such as its Flow MAM platform, that have been quietly taking market share and allowing customers to manage content and collaborate across complex projects. It's part of my role to make sure even more customers understand the key benefits EditShare can bring to their own workflows,” explains Martin.

James Richings, EditShare’s managing director, adds, “I am delighted to welcome Martin to the EditShare team as we recognise his proven experience, vision and industry knowledge will be highly beneficial to our customers and partners.”

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

