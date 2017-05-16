EditShare Connects Russia’s LIFE and LIFE78 News Channels Through Integrated Media Production Platform

Basingstoke, UK — May 16, 2017 —EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced that 24-hour news broadcaster, News Media, has upgraded its Moscow-based LIFE and the recently acquired St. Petersburgh-based LIFE78 news station infrastructures with XStream EFS high-availability, distributed shared storage; integrated Flow production asset management (PAM); and Ark Disk archiving solutions. The major revamp also includes EditShare Geevs, which manages HD-SDI ingest and multi-channel playout for both stations.

The move to EditShare serves to connect both stations through dual 320TB EditShare XStream EFS media storage clusters, including the largest single install of EditShare’s Flow production platform in Europe. The EditShare failsafe enterprise storage hub provides the New Media stations with a high availability failover platform with metadata redundancy, whilst Flow PAM ensures full asset and metadata tracking. The accelerated rollout – which was factory prepared, installed and live-to-air in less than six weeks – also includes hybrid cloud capabilities through EditShare AirFlow, allowing sharing of media across the two sites and with any remote production partners and field reporters.

“EditShare solutions complemented and improved our workflow from system administration to efficient handling of metadata and logging. We were also very pleased with the excellent support from the EditShare professional services team, with their assistance, we managed to promptly get up to speed and launch the connected operations," comments Dmitry Fidrya, CTO, LIFE.

The mirrored workflows, which include Octopus newsroom integration via MOS and Adobe editing and finishing, replicate exact technical details, offering autonomy in terms of managing news package playout and regionalized content. Journalists, news directors and producers use Flow to search, review, retrieve and assemble news content as well as search archives for related topics. Flow Automation minimizes the technical complexities of file-based ingest management, plus file migration to and from the ingest servers, the central EFS storage and the main archive. Key media sharing capabilities such as EditShare Project Sharing allow Adobe editors to collaborate and evolve video news story packages in any codec without the need for transcoding. MOS integration via the Geevs Ingest and Playout servers connect story assignments and rundown management into the overall workflow, providing a seamless flow of content from ingest, to content review, to story assignment, playout and archive. Arseniy Kudryavtsev, technical advisor to LIFE, comments: “Thanks to the centralized infrastructure and workflow automation, we developed and promptly implemented a content management system that fit our needs exactly. Given the continuous growth of the channel and new projects in the works, we can adjust just about any of our workflow parameters without any interruption to our operation.”

Completing the end-to-end workflow, the News Media sites feature EditShare Ark for nearline archiving. Fully integrated with XStream EFS, the tiered storage environment features automated backups and comprehensive media restoration capabilities via Flow. “The immediate shared access to breaking news content combined with easy access to archival assets provides News Media staff a more robust pool of assets to craft their stories,” comments Paul Saint, sales director, EditShare. “EditShare’s end-to-end workflow ensures all aspects of news production are connected, eliminating bottlenecks in content packaging whether you are reporting on breaking news, pulling elements from a past story to complete the picture or reporting from a remote location. It gives you access to the content when you need it with the tools to get the story ready and distributed to TV, satellite and social media platforms.”

The News Media EditShare installation and training was spearheaded by EditShare’s long-time Russian business partner Artos TV with regional systems integrator Studio Service.

About EditShare XStream EFS with Integrated Flow Production Asset Management

Based on a distributed, parallel and fault-tolerant file system, XStream EFS is designed to manage large volumes of media, ultra-high data rates and the complexities of collaborative media environments, leveraging key technologies like SwiftRead to mitigate resource contention. XStream EFS seamlessly integrates with EditShare Flow production asset management and Ark nearline and archiving solutions to facilitate an end-to-end media workflow across departments, facilities and remote production locations.

For more information on EditShare XStream EFS, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/xstream-efs. For more information on EditShare Flow, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/flow.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

