EditShare Leads NAB New York Lineup with Multi Award Winning Media Workflow Solutions

Boston, MA — October 4, 2018 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will showcase its multi award-winning EFS scale-out intelligent shared storage solutions, Flow media asset management, now compatible with third-party storage , and its award-winning approach to AQC of IMF files with QScan on booth N332 at the NAB Show New York from October 17th and 18th, 2018 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. A pioneer in content security, EditShare’s XStream EFS scale out storage solution recently received the prestigious BaM Award from the International Association for Broadcast & Media Technology (IABM) for its new, innovative file auditing security capabilities at IBC 2018, File auditing is designed to mitigate theft of valuable media assets

Attendees can book a private demo with an EditShare workflow expert to see first-hand the latest in security and compliance engineered capabilities including the new XStream EFS File Auditing capabilities, remote editorial workflows with Flow, fine-grain ACL controls for larger groups and the new QScan support for IMF AQC workflows at editshare.com/nab-ny-2018.

Description of EditShare Solutions on Display:

EFS scale-out intelligent storage

The XStream EFS storage family of products are ‘media optimised’ for superior performance in every area. Offering smooth collaboration with all leading creative editing/compositing and grading solutions, EFS features native drivers for Windows, Mac and Linux platforms, mitigating performance degradation compared to standard IT transactional hardware that leverages sharing protocols like SMB or NFS.

New capabilities for XStream EFS storage solutions place emphasis on industry-leading initiatives for security and accountability. EditShare’s EFS XStream Auditing dashboard is the industry’s first purpose-built scale-out storage solution with auditing designed for the media and entertainment market and is designed to deter cyber criminals by providing system administrators with a complete digital footprint of all file interactions.

In addition, EditShare announced at NAB 2018 that XStream EFS shared storage solutions will now feature ACL Media Spaces for fine-grained user controls as well as enhanced storage space utilization reporting.

Flow Media Asset Management: Now Storage Independent

The new software-defined Flow, which is now available, has been completely re-engineered for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, StorageDNA and Amazon S3. Bringing critical search, browse, and retrieve capabilities as well as tools to assemble media to static media storage, the new software-defined MAM platform maximizes the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations.

QScan Automated Quality Control: New IMF Testing Capabilities

Awarded ‘Best of Show’ by RedShark News at IBC2018 for its implementation of IMF package testing, EditShare will show its new QScan Automated Quality Control (AQC) family of products, powered by the award-winning QUALES QC engine. An important industry initiative, the Interoperable Mastering Format (IMF) aims to solve the pain points of mass international file delivery, allowing facilities to meet the growing demand for content all over the world. Key to the initiative, and especially important for OTT content providers, is that packages are properly run through QC prior to delivery. QScan detects the existence of the corresponding XML files (CPL, PKL, OPL, AssetMap, Volume Index) reading the contents and providing information about the structure of the entire IMF package (IMPs), identifying any errors that may be present. The intuitive timeline view of the CPL, where all essence files are described, helps users better understand the structure of IMP.

EditShare EFS 40NL Nearline Storage for EFS Tiered Storage

The XStream EFS 40NL delivers the performance and economics of traditional nearline storage with the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease of use of the proven EditShare EFS shared storage solution. Administrators can easily add one or more EFS 40NL nodes of cost-optimized storage to an existing XStream EFS storage cluster as well as configure the EFS 40NL as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery or media backup purposes.

EditShare will also have its full lineup of products on hand including all scale out shared storage models XStream EFS 450, EFS 200 and EFS 300 scale out storage; and GEEVS multi-channel ingest and playout server.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, Automated QC, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

