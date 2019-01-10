EditShare Appoints Sundeep Menon to Sales Director South Asia

Basingstoke, UK — January 10, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, AQC and media management solutions, announced today that business development expert Sundeep Menon has joined EditShare as the Sales Director for South East Asia. A skilled media enterprise strategist, Menon will be responsible for defining the business development strategy across all sectors of Media and Entertainment, supporting EditShare market expansion which saw more than 30% growth in 2018.

“With the roll out of technology like 5G and Cloud becoming a production reality, we are seeing a rapid uptick in enterprise projects across the Asian region,” states Peter Lambert, APAC sales director, EditShare. “Breaking from the traditional confines of media workflows, these projects are far more sophisticated and bring an added level of complexity to the business and technical operations, requiring experienced leadership from the vendor to navigate complex architecture and foundational needs. We have this skilled leadership in Sundeep Menon.”

A technically savvy business development manager, Menon has developed media strategies for India’s largest broadcast and content companies including Viacom 18, Network 18, Times Now, Sun TV, and Republic TV, bringing vast technical understanding as to what it takes to power critical media workflows.

“EditShare has gone far beyond the traditional workflow solution and is meeting the needs of much more complicated, larger scale applications,” comments Menon. “Broadcasters and media companies today simply cannot offer the same programming or add OTT to survive. They have to drive contemporary media strategies to engage and grow viewership. This requires a new approach to the media foundation and an immense level of flexibility. I look forward to engaging these media businesses and pioneering new workflows with EditShare innovation.”

More on Sundeep Menon

Menon comes to EditShare with a proven track record of driving tier one media companies to reach new pinnacles of growth. His 20-year career in media technology includes business development leadership positions at Avid Technology, Primestream and Apple. Menon also held technical position at Real Image.

The appointment of Sundeep Menon to Sales Director South East Asia is effective immediately. To contact Menon, please email sundeep@editshare.co.uk.

