EditShare Adds Comprehensive Auditing Capabilities to Scale-Out Shared Storage, Emphasizing Security for Media Organizations at IBC2017

Basingstoke, UK — September 13, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will give IBC2017 attendees a sneak peek at the new shared storage auditing capabilities due out in the next major release of its EditShare XStream EFS platform (stand 7.C27). The new capability provides comprehensive auditing and reporting of all file system activity, including file creation, deletion, modification, opens and reads as well as general media space access. The new auditing feature will be available in all XStream EFS scale-out storage models including the recently released single-node XStream EFS 200 and EFS 300 models as well as the brand new XStream EFS 40 NL parking storage and flagship XStream EFS 450 enterprise solution.

“EditShare’s new auditing capabilities are aimed at deterring unauthorized usage and leakage of high-value content and confidential data. Knowing that you will get caught will undoubtedly protect against crises such as the recent attempted blackmail and release of ‘Orange is the New Black’ episodes and the well-publicized hack of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’” comments Andy Liebman, CEO, EditShare. “The new EFS auditing capabilities assure EditShare customers and their clients that valuable assets are being watched over continuously. So in the event of unauthorised activity, the time, date, user, IP address and action can be traced immediately. This new feature, which is important to so many of our customers, will provide full accountability for all digital assets and peace of mind for EditShare customers and their clients.”

The intuitive EditShare XStream EFS Auditing Dashboard provides system administrators a high-level view of activity down to individual users and files, enabling them to perform a stringent audit on each EFS storage pool and every user and, in real time, analyse which users carried out which action, to what file or directory, and when it took place. Unlike other auditing approaches, EFS auditing does not impact the real-time operations or system performance. EditShare XStream EFS auditing data are easily exported to third parties and other auditing applications.

ABOUT EDITSHARE EFS STORAGE SOLUTIONS

EditShare XStream EFS

The premium XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful distributed scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media-intensive workflows. It's designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond. Whether a one-node or multi-node system, every XStream EFS model can easily be expanded to increase capacity and bandwidth. For ease of use and administration, all XStream EFS systems present a single namespace, regardless of the system size. And unlike many SAN storage solutions, the performance of XStream EFS does not decrease as storage use increases. Its continual optimal performance and outstanding reliability are backed by RAID 6 technology.

XStream EFS 450

EFS 450 is tailored for intensive media environments with key benefits including one namespace that eliminates management of multiple storage volumes, Native Client drivers for improved bandwidth performance, plus “SwiftRead” data contention management. Based on 16-drive storage nodes, each with its own motherboard, CPU and hardware RAID 6 configuration, every individual storage node has read/write performance that can exceed 2GB/sec, as well as redundancy that can survive the loss of any two drives.

XStream EFS 200

The XStream EFS 200 is a single-node configuration with 12 enterprise-grade HDDs offering 24, 48, 64, 96 or 128 TB of raw storage capacity in a 2U space-saving form factor. The XStream EFS 200 is “EFS Native Client” compatible. Client workstations connect via a lightning-fast, multi-threaded client to achieve a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities such as advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 200 ships with five Flow production asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application.

XStream EFS 300

For customers who need greater capacity and lower cost per TB (usable) than is available with XStream EFS 200, they can step into the XStream EFS 300. Equipped with 16 drives, the XStream EFS provides 28, 56, 84, 112 or 140 TB of usable capacity in a 3U chassis. Along with increased capacity, the EFS 300 has additional processor power delivering increased bandwidth capability and stream counts. Like the EFS 200 series, the EFS 300 is “EFS Native Client” compatible and benefits from a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities such as advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 300 ships with 10 Flow media asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application.



XStream EFS 40NL

New for IBC2017. The new XStream EFS 40NL scale-out storage model is designed to deliver the performance and economics of traditional nearline storage with the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease-of-use of the proven EditShare EFS shared storage solution. Administrators can easily add one or more EFS 40NL nodes of cost-optimized storage to an existing XStream EFS storage cluster as well as configure the EFS 40NL as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery or media backup purposes. Each XStream EFS 40NL 4U storage node provides 240TB of raw capacity and, when configured appropriately, can protect against the loss of one or more nodes.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

