Calling All Media Professionals, EditShare Academy Registration Now Open!

Boston, MA – February 4, 2020 -EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, today announced that registration is now open for its EditShare Academy authorized training and certification program. A modern approach to advancing professional development and technical mastery of EditShare solutions, EditShare Academy offers online and instructor-led courses within a tiered certification curriculum that equips IT administrators, video professionals, and sales associates with the knowledge to design and deploy open, secure EditShare-powered production and editorial workflows around industry-leading creative solutions.

The recommended prerequisite to the complete EditShare Academy curriculum, the EditShare Certified Associate training course is open for general enrollment today. The EditShare Sales Professional and EditShare Certified Engineer courses will follow shortly in Q2 and Q3 of this year.

“The EditShare Certified Associate training course provides foundational knowledge around EditShare’s progressive experiences as a company and its innovative technology. It gives students a glimpse into how EditShare solutions can propel open, secure and transformative workflows for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid implementations,” states Stuart McGeechan, vice president of customer success, EditShare. “By educating everyone that touches EditShare, from administrators to sales professionals to engineers onto the end-users who make the stories we love to watch, we create a globally consistent, world-class customer experience that is second to none”

Comprised of easy to follow multimedia content designed to enhance understanding and test knowledge of EditShare solutions, the EditShare Certified Associate track takes students through EditShare’s history, product line, and industry solutions in approximately 90 minutes from start to finish.

About EditShare Academy Certification

EditShare Academy is a mix of instructor-led and e-learning courses designed to take students from beginner to expert proficiency in EditShare tools and workflows. Certification tracks include:





● EditShare Associate Certification: Provides channel partners and customers with the foundational knowledge of EditShare products and solutions.

● EditShare Engineer Certification: Upon completion, channel partners and customers will command expert technical and operational knowledge of EditShare products and solutions.

● EditShare Sales Professional Certification: Designed for channel partners who actively support customers through the sales process and manage ongoing customer success, Sales Professional Certification ensures a consistent experience for all EditShare customers everywhere.

EditShare Academy enrollment is open to anyone who wants to expand their knowledge of EditShare solutions and workflows. To learn more or register for the EditShare Associate certification track, please visit: https://editshare.live/Academyisopen

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

