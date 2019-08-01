EditFest LA 2019 Keynote Conversation to Feature Joe Walker, ACE

EditFest LA, the day-long celebration of the art and craft of editing, is set for August 24, 2019 at Walt Disney Studios’ Frank Wells Theater. EditFest brings the world’s top editors to the stage to share their insights and experiences.

Joe Walker, the Oscar®, BAFTA, and Eddie nominated editor, will cap an outstanding lineup when he joins author Bobbie O’Steen in an “Inside the Cutting Room” conversation that will explore his remarkable career.

London-born Walker is a celebrated editor who originally trained as a classical composer. In the past five years, Walker has been nominated four times by the ACE Eddie Awards, winning for Arrival. He is a two-time Academy Award® nominee (12 Years a Slave, Arrival) and three-time BAFTA Award nominee. He has forged notable partnerships with directors Steve McQueen and Denis Villeneuve over the course of his career. Walker has collaborated with McQueen on four films including the director’s debut feature Hunger (2008), Shame (2011), Widows (2018), and he edited the Academy Award® best picture winner 12 Years a Slave (2013).

His work with Villenueve includes three back-to-back features. Their collaboration began with Sicario (2015), then Arrival (2016), which earned him his second Oscar® and BAFTA nominations and his first ACE Eddie Award win. He cut Blade Runner 2049 (2017) for which he received BAFTA and ACE Eddie Award nominations. He is currently at work on Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune.

In 2010 Walker cut the acclaimed crowdsourced documentary feature Life in a Day for Academy Awardwinning director Kevin Macdonald and producer Ridley Scott. Walker edited the film from over 4,500 hours of footage submitted by tens of thousands of YouTube users around the world, shot in a single day to shape the documentary time capsule which debuted at Sundance in 2011.

Walker learned his craft in the BBC’s Film Department at Ealing Studios where he worked on numerous British television series including Jonathan Creek and The Lakes before moving into the features Brighton Rock, Harry Brown starring Michael Caine and Rupert Wyatt’s The Escapist.

Walker received his B.A. in music from the University of York. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has played his music live in Trafalgar Square and he wrote the score for the BBC/HBO drama Dirty War.

Osteen is a New York-based writer and film historian and author (The Invisible Cut and Making the Cut at Pixar).

The schedule for EditFest LA features an outstanding lineup of talented editors in panel discussions that offer attendees a rare opportunity to hear first-hand about their experiences, ask questions and mingle with some of the most creative talents in the industry.

EditFest LA 2019 Schedule of Events – August 24

Small Screen, Big Picture

Moderated by Margot Nack (Sr. Manager at Adobe)

Nena Erb, ACE – Insecure

Robert J. Fisher, Jr., ACE – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Eric Kissack – The Good Place

Cindy Mollo, ACE –Ozark

Reality vs. Scripted Editing: Demystifying the Difference

Moderated by Matt Feury (Avid Technology: Director of Product and Segment Marketing)

Maura Corey, ACE – Good Girls, Beyond Scared Straight

Tom Costantino, ACE – The Orville, Intervention

Jamie Nelsen, ACE – Black-ish, Project Runway

Molly Shock, ACE – Naked and Afraid, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Inside the Cutting Room with Bobbie O'Steen: A Conversation with Joe Walker, ACE

Joe Walker, ACE – Sicario, 12 Years a Slave, Arrival, Widows, Blade Runner 2049

The Lean Forward Moment: A Tribute to Norman Hollyn, ACE

Moderated by Alan Heim, ACE (President, Motion Picture Editors Guild)

Reine-Claire Dousarkissian –Associate Professor of the Practice of Cinematic Arts at USC

Saira Haider –Creed II

Lynzee Klingman, ACE –Hair

Ashley Alizor – Assistant Editor, Digital Creative Strategist

For further information, updates, and to buy tickets information, visit americancinemaeditors.com. Tickets are on sale now.

EditFest is presented with the support of Platinum Sponsor Blackmagic Design and Gold Sponsors Adobe and Avid. EditFest attendees will enjoy a catered lunch and admission to the ACE After Party – cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, as well as raffle prizes. Proceeds for EditFest LA go to the ACE Educational Center and are tax deductible.