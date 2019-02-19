Ecuador's Grupo TVCable, OpenVault Ink Long-Term Deal

Hoboken, NJ; February 19, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced a major step forward in its Latin American market expansion with the signing of a long-term agreement with Ecuador’s largest cable operator, Grupo TVCable.

Under the agreement, Grupo TVCable will roll out OpenVault’s cloud-based solutions to its more than 35 CMTSs throughout Ecuador. Grupo TVCable, which provides direct-to-home (DTH), fixed telephony, cable and broadband services, previously completed a successful multifaceted technical trial that validated the capabilities of OpenVault products and solutions.

“As the importance of broadband has increased, Grupo TVCable is committed to providing high-quality customer experiences and optimal service now and in the future,” said Jorge Schwartz, CEO of Grupo TVCable. “This long-term relationship will enable us to use OpenVault’s intelligent technology to deliver innovative products, packages and experiences today, and to ensure continued progress for our nationwide network and service.”

The new agreement will enable Grupo TVCable to improve user experiences and satisfaction through the use of two products: an Operations & Analytics module that provides insights into usage patterns and creation of more intuitive packages and more flexible business models, and a Policy Manager that can improve management of network congestion in real-time and reduce strain on network infrastructure. Bireme Systems, a consulting firm specializing in the Latin American telecommunications market, assisted OpenVault and Grupo TVCable in negotiating the agreement.

“Grupo TVCable is leading the way in Latin America for proactively anticipating subscribers’ usage needs and network capabilities and delivering service quality that can drive customer satisfaction and retention,” said Josh Barstow, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for OpenVault. “They are writing the roadmap for industry-best practices with network management and visibility into broadband usage patterns, which can drive new revenue opportunities and business success.”

“Operators throughout the Latin American market are connecting the dots between effective broadband management and subscriber satisfaction,” said George Kassas, founder and CEO of Bireme Systems. “We anticipate that this deployment with Grupo TVCable will show how OpenVault solutions can help operators optimize subscriber experiences and drive business success.”