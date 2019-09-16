EcoDigital to Showcase Updates to DIVA Software Suite at IBC2019

ATLANTA — Sept. 13, 2019 — At IBC2019 (Hall 8, Stand B13), software company EcoDigital will exhibit a newly updated version of its DIVA software suite, the world's leading and most trusted object management system for media. The two major enhancements to DIVA solutions include dynamic support for AWS cloud storage, which makes the software suite cloud-agnostic, and a new partial file restore (PFR) from cloud storage capability. EcoDigital also has created dedicated service and support offerings for the DIVA solutions suite.

"By heavily committing to new R&D, we're ensuring that the DIVA solutions suite is right where our customers need it to be," said EcoDigital Chief Technology Officer Geoff Tognetti. "At IBC2019, we will highlight two critical updates that ensure utility across major cloud services and extend valuable partial file restore capabilities to cloud devices. With these and other enhancements, DIVA solutions keep up with — and ahead of — industry trends, particularly in terms of enabling users to leverage their preferred cloud storage more simply and effectively."

"With these recent enhancements now and major developments to the base DIVA products in the future, we will allow our clients to remain agnostic so they can select the cloud environments and on-premises archival storage devices that best meet their needs. DIVA is truly the center of the client ecosystem. When technology changes, proprietary storage products become obsolete, or a change in vendor becomes necessary, DIVA allows you to gain your independence with no interruption to established workflows."

AWS Cloud Storage Support

In addition to supporting Microsoft and Google cloud offerings, the DIVA solutions suite now also supports the AWS cloud. Because DIVA solutions can now "talk" to any cloud provider anywhere, users are free to work with any system or cloud. Free from any proprietary standards, protocols, or storage types, DIVA will track an object within any cloud service. This flexibility helps to streamline workflows that bridge on-premises and cloud deployments.

PFR On-Cloud and On-Premises Object Storage

PFR has been an integral part of DIVA solutions for a long time, and now users can apply this functionality to many types of cloud and on-premises object storage. As users restore content, PFR allows them to select just a small segment of a video clip rather than the whole file. PFR can translate to significant savings in bandwidth and retrieval costs. By restoring only the video they need, DIVA users can minimize the costs of taking data out of the cloud.

Along with Amazon S3 Glacier cloud storage support and PFR for cloud and on-premises object storage, EcoDigital has introduced expanded support for Linux operating systems, as well as numerous ease-of-use updates for upgrades and new installations. Significant updates to the DIVA solutions suite, V8, will be completed and announced prior to NAB2020. New product lines and applications that are under development will also be announced.

EcoDigital was formed in June 2019 by its executive team to acquire the DIVA software suite and continue ongoing development, sales, and support of DIVA solutions. Since its founding, the company has launched an R&D division in the United States and created a new solutions group dedicated to integrated global support and development. EcoDigital also is expanding its reach into the video surveillance, government, and education markets.

Additional information about EcoDigital and the company's DIVA software suite is available at goecodigital.com.

About EcoDigital

EcoDigital is a privately held corporation offering software solutions to more than 700 clients and business partners across the globe. EcoDigital's service offerings include DIVA Core, DIVA Connect, DIVA View, DIVA Analytics, and DIVA Link. More information is available at www.goecodigital.com.

