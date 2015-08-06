EASTWEST Offers Free Trial and Streamlined Pricing for Composer Cloud Subscribers

Try 4 Composer Cloud products for 30-days free or enjoy the entire catalog for just $29.99/month

Hollywood, CA - EastWest, the industry leader in virtual instruments, announces a free 30-day limited trial and new, lower pricing on their breakthrough Composer Cloud subscription model. The free limited trial includes 3 popular EastWest instruments: Joe Chiccarelli Volume of ProDrummer, Symphonic Orchestra Gold, Stormdrum 2, and it's critically-acclaimed Spaces Convolution Reverb. The new streamlined pricing includes just two plans - a Complete Plan for $29.99 per month with access to all products, and a Student Plan, which gives students and teachers access to seven products for $14.99 per month.

"The Composer Cloud Free Trial allows us to give those who haven't experienced the quality of our instruments a risk-free opportunity to test-drive some of our most popular products for a month," says EastWest Producer Doug Rogers. "It also gives potential customers a chance to see how easy the Composer Cloud model works. This opens a whole new world of creative possibilities to artists, composers, and producers, and levels the playing field between professionals and those wishing to explore their creativity."

The roll-out of Composer Cloud has been highly successful, leading to significant volume discounts from EastWest's data provider. These cost savings are now being passed on to customers in new, all-inclusive pricing that puts the entire EastWest catalog within the reach of any composer. For just $29.99/month, subscribers have instant access to the entire EastWest Composer Cloud Gold collection of 9,000+ virtual instruments, future releases, and exclusive content. Additionally, new and current subscribers will be able to start and stop their memberships as they wish without any penalties. The student plan will remain the same: $14.99 for 7 products. Current customers who took advantage of the early access deal will keep the discount.

Having access to such a large choice of professional-sounding instruments is an incredible resource. "$29.99 a month for everything - that's an easy decision," says Les Camacho, Los Angeles-based record producer and Composer Cloud subscriber. "Not only do I have all the instruments that I use on a daily basis, but access to tons of new sounds for inspiration. It makes me more versatile as a producer, and frankly, it takes the music I produce to the next level. The best part is, I get everything for less than I used to pay for just one or two products. You can't beat that deal!"

To learn about Composer Cloud, visit soundsonline.com/composercloud, or soundsonline-europe.com/composercloud in Europe.