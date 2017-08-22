Easel TV’s Suggested TV Platform Shortlisted for Content Innovation Awards

LONDON, UK:Easel TV, the global provider of OTT video services, has been shortlisted for the Content Innovation Awards for its Suggested TV platform in the category of OTT TV Technology of the Year.

The Content Innovation Awards recognise innovation from content providers, distributors and technology companies that are helping transform today’s global television industry. The awards will take place in Cannes, France during the MipCom conference on 15 October.

Suggested TV enables rapid production of high quality OTT video channels and VOD services, providing an end-to-end direct to consumer service for it clients. The service gives a faster route to market at a lower cost, achieved through a shared, ready-built solution. It also increases reliability by operating on an established software platform.

Easel TV will be demonstrating a new version of the Suggested TV service at IBC 2017. The new service offers increased functionality including SVoD integration with client CRM systems for remote entitlements, enhanced TV app UX, SLAs and SEO and support for Google Analytics e-commerce and Facebook Pixel tracking.

“We are excited to be shortlisted for the Connected Innovation Awards and are thrilled that our Suggested TV service is recognised as one of the best OTT Technologies this year. Our service offers a truly direct to consumer service to content owners who only need to provide content and branding to launch a service. Our recent product enhancements bring increased functionality to enable scale and robustness for global rollout of services across a multitude of devices, giving content owners a quick and reliable route to market,” said Joe Foster, CEO of Easel TV.

The Suggested TV service will be demonstrated at IBC in the Content Everywhere Hall, Hall 14 on stand 14.H17. To book an appointment for a demonstration, please contact contact@easeltv.com.

AboutEasel TV:

Easel TV operates a multi-tenant licenced OTT service for Telcos, TV Operators, content providers and brands.

Suggested TV is a complete OTT solution; covering both backend (cloud) functionality as well as comprehensive support of apps on the world’s most popular consumer devices. It allows content providers, media entertainment companies and brands to build best-of-breed digital TV and OTT solutions quicker, with greater reliability, at minimal cost.

Suggested TV’s service releases include Curzon Home Cinema, hayu from NBCUniversal, Airwave hotel hospitality service, all3media, htc brand entertainment service.

Suggested TV already boost an award-winning UX/UI across an impressive range of consumer devices; desktop, mobiles, tablets (iOS and Android), TVs (Samsung, LG, Philips, HbbTV), OTT boxes (Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV), Pay TV (Netgem, Arris, Samsung, Cisco and TiVo), TV browsers (Opera TV) and Chromecast.

For more information, visit www.easeltv.com and www.suggestedtv.com.

