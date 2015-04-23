EASEL TV’S CLOUD SERVICE FOR CURZON HOME CINEMA NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON FIRE TV STICK

Service wins award for best Content Delivery Service at the Connected Consumer Awards

Service will be showcased at TV Connect 28-30 April at EXCEL, London

24 April, 2015 (London) Easel TV, the multi-screen video software company, is celebrating a year of successful work on the Curzon Home Cinema service, with the addition of yet another media streaming device in the form of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. The Curzon Home Cinema service won the award for Best Content Delivery Service yesterday at Mediatel’s Connected Consumer Awards. In addition, the service will be showcased at the TV Connect exhibition and conference 28-30 April in EXCEL, London.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick is a small, powerful stick that connects to the HDMI port on an HDTV for easy access to movies, TV shows, music, photos, apps, and games, including Prime Instant Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Curzon Home Cinema. Fire TV Stick launched in the UK on 24th March, and has since become Amazon’s fastest-selling UK device ever in the week after going on sale.

Easel TV designed and developed the Curzon Home Cinema website and applications for multiple connected devices using its Suggested TV platform - a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution for multi-screen content delivery with a televisual user experience.

Curzon Cinemas re-launched its Curzon Home Cinema service and delivered a cutting-edge video-on-demand service in May 2014, giving viewers access to the best, thought-provoking cinema at home or on the move.

The service is available on Freesat Freetime, Samsung Smart TVs, tablets, PCs, mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV and now Fire TV Stick. The Curzon Home Cinema service is available at www.curzonhomecinema.com

TV Connect

At TV Connect, Easel TV co-founder Bill Scott and director of Curzon Home Cinema, Phil Mordecai, will be presenting a case study with Amazon in the Connected Innovation Theatre at 12.10 on Wednesday 29th April. They will be outlining the integration of the Curzon Home Cinema service onto Amazon Fire TV and the Fire TV Stick. The session is called “How to bring media channels to Amazon Fire TV” and will take place in the Connected Innovation Theatre.

Connected Consumer Awards

The Curzon Home Cinema service yesterday won the award for Best Content Delivery Service at Mediatel’s Connected Consumer Awards. Known as 'The Connies', the awards are now in their third year and are held in celebration of those pioneering new advertising, technological and commercial opportunities in the connected industry.

Bill Scott, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, Easel TV commented: "Over the last year we have worked closely with Curzon Home Cinema to develop and roll out increased functionality across multiple platforms including this month’s successful Fire TV Stick launch. Curzon is able to further monetise its catalogue of independent film and help consumers find content they would be interested in watching. It’s wonderful to be recognised for the innovation of the service by the judges of the Connies.

I look forward to presenting Curzon Home Cinema to the industry at TV Connect next week.”

To make an appointment at TV Connect to find out more about the Curzon Home Cinema app and meet with Easel TV, please email rob.walk@easeltv.com.

About Easel TV

Easel TV is a multiscreen video software company specialising in OTT & IPTV solutions. We deliver to PC’s, tablets, mobiles, smart TV’s, games consoles and broadcast TV platforms. Easel TV works across all major connected devices to help create and execute our clients’ connected strategies. We conceive, design, develop and operate video services using our Suggested TV platform.

We are YouView advisory partners, Virgin Media development partners and also work with Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android and other connected devices.

Easel’s award-winning multi-screen video platform publishes to an increasing array of big screen devices including games consoles, smart TV’s and a growing number of international streaming devices and broadcast TV platforms. The solution is in its sixth year of progressive development, it is run on a SaaS based model and provides rapid delivery to an array of complex big screen devices, one project delivered into live TV in just three weeks.

Easel TV, was established by Joe Foster, Bill Scott and Rob Walk. The company works for broadcasters, pay TV channels and brands including Virgin Media, Channel 4, TiVo, All3Media and Curzon.

Easel TV was shortlisted for Best TV App for the Virgin Framework at the IP&TV World Forum Awards in London in March 2012 and in May 2012 won the award for the Most Compelling Service Offer at the Connected Home Awards for the Virgin Framework Application and Compelling Service Offer at the Connected Home Awards for its Virgin Media Framework application.