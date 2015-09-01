Easel TV partners with Airwave to create the Airtime Video-on-Demand platform for the hospitality smart TV market

IBC RAI Conference Centre, Amsterdam: Easel TV, the multi-screen video software company, has launched its service for Airwave’s hotel TV service, Airtime.

The service, based on Easel TV’s Suggested TV platform and delivered to Samsung Hospitality TVs, will be made available in selected hotels across the UK now and globally from 2016 giving guests the freedom and choice to search and find programmes and movies to watch on demand in their hotel room on the hospitality TV.

Suggested TV is Easel TV’s cloud-based software-as-a-service solution for multi-screen content delivery with a televisual user experience. The latest version, launched at IBC, gives more control to content owners with improved analytics, enhanced reporting, enhanced security and the ability to run promotional campaigns.

Airwave is one of Europe's leading suppliers, installers and integrators of digital hotel televisions, signage and audiovisual equipment, providing digital ready televisions to hotels, hospitals, student accommodations and commercial buildings.

Bill Scott, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer of Easel TV, said: “Building this service for Airwave illustrates the versatility of our Suggested TV platform. It gives Airwave a cloud-based alternative to traditional hotel TV systems that makes it easier for hotels to install and removes operational and support issues – there are no servers in the hotel. Airwave now has the tools to provide a valuable service to hotel guests for in-room entertainment with flexible pricing and promotional tools for multiple global markets. At IBC this year we will showcase this service on our stand along with other services we have built such as the award-winning Curzon Home Cinema platform.”

Richard Excell, Programming Operations Manager for Airwave, said: “After an extensive search process for a technical partner that ticked all the boxes, Easel TV, with its existing pedigree in the market, made the choice quite simple. They share our vision of a seamless end-to-end user experience with stringent content management but simple deployment and usability. The project management has been made simple by Easel TV’s ability to take on board new ideas and execute them in a timely, professional manner. We are both excited by the prospect of Airtime and as development continues on exciting new features we believe that Airtime will be a game changer in the future of hospitality pay TV.”

About Easel TV

Easel TV is a multiscreen video software company specialising in OTT & IPTV solutions. The award-winning Suggested TV platform makes it easy and cost effective to deliver a televisual experience to PCs, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, games consoles and broadcast TV platforms.

Easel TV works across all major connected devices to help create and execute its clients’ connected strategies. The company conceives, designs, develops and operates video services using the Suggested TV platform.

Joe Foster, Bill Scott and Rob Walk established Easel TV in 2009. The company provides solutions for broadcasters, pay TV channels, advertisers and major consumer brands including Virgin Media, Channel 4, TiVo, HTC, all3media and Curzon.

In April 2015, Suggested TV won its fifth major industry award; Connected Content Service of the Year for the Curzon Home Cinema service at the MediaTel Connected Consumer Awards.