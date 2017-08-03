Easel TV LaunchesLatestVersion of its Off-the-ShelfOTT ServicePlatform for Content Owners at IBC 2017

LONDON, UK:Easel TV, the global provider of OTT video services, today announced the release of extensive additional functionality for itsSuggested TVservice, providing content owners an easy off-the-shelf platform to create their ownOTT or VOD service.

Suggested TV enables rapid production of high quality OTT video channels and VOD services. A client need only provide its content and branding to go to market. Suggested TV provides an end-to-end direct to consumer service for it clients, enabling a faster route to market at a lower cost, achieved through a shared, ready-built solution. It also increases reliability by operating on an established software platform.

The new functionality includes:

SVoD integration with client CRM systems for remote entitlements

New versions of the mobile apps with Picture in Picture, Search and Chromecast enhancements

Enhanced SLAs underwriting service resilience

Enhanced TV app UX (progress indicators, new product page, seamless deep-linking)

Credit card retention

Enhanced SEO

Multi-currency enhancements allowing multiple base currencies for truly global operation

Reporting enhancements for usage monitoring (anti-piracy)

Support for Google Analytics e-commerce and tag manager

Support for Facebook Pixel tracking

Watchlists

“We have focused on quality of service and features that help our clients build an audience,” said Joe Foster CEO of Easel TV. “Recent features also provide scale and robustness for global rollout of services across a multitude of devices. This allows content owners to get to a huge audience quickly and reliably – vital aspects of a sustainable industry grade OTT service. This new functionality builds on an already impressive set of cloud and device features that make up the Suggested TV service. Our objective is to provide all essential features of an OTT service in one place, capable of being delivered to market leading consumer devices globally.”

Amongst other Suggested TV powers Curzon Home Cinema. Phil Mordecai, Director of Curzon Home Cinema commented, “Suggested TV allows us to get on with running our business. We focus on the editorial mix, the marketing and the analysis of our performance without having to worry about the technology. At the same time our service is customised to meet our unique needs in combining both physical and online cinema offerings.”

The service will be demonstrated at IBC in the Content Everywhere Hall, Hall 14 on stand 14.H17.

