Easel TV Adds Hollywood Grade Security to Award Winning Platform

MIPCOM 2015, Palais de Festival, Cannes: Easel TV, the multi-screen video software company, has added Electronic Sell Through (EST) functionality to its award winning Suggested TV platform, giving content owners added security over their content as it is made available on the platform.

The Suggested TV platform, deployed for the Curzon Home Cinema app, has been shortlisted in the first annual Content Creation Awards at MIPCOM 2015 for the best Cloud TV Initiative and Easel TV has also been shortlisted for Digital Champion in the Growing Business Awards in November.

The Suggested TV Platform was most recently used by Airwave’s hospitality TV service, Airtime, which launched in September. The service is delivered to Samsung Hospitality TVs in selected hotels across the UK now and globally from 2016 giving guests the freedom and choice to search and find programmes and movies to watch on demand in their hotel room on the hospitality TV.

Suggested TV is Easel TV’s cloud-based software-as-a-service solution for multi-screen content delivery with a televisual user experience. The latest version, launched in September, gives more control back to content owners with improved analytics, enhanced reporting and the ability to run promotional campaigns. It has now been improved with Hollywood grade security.

Suggested TV has been used as the basis for VOD delivery services for content owners such as Curzon Home Cinema and All3Media.

The Curzon Home Cinema service delivers films into the living room at the same time they are released in the cinema. It launched on Virgin Media:TiVo in August and is also available on Mac, PC, iOS, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV and Freesat Freetime.

Bill Scott, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer of Easel TV, said: “Our Suggested TV Platform has evolved as the industry and consumer demands have evolved. With the added functionality of Electronic Sell Through we are able to give content owners new market opportunities along with added protection over their content as they make it available to wider audiences through the many services we power. I am very proud that the industry is recognizing us for product we have worked so hard to develop.”

About Easel TV

Easel TV is a multiscreen video software company specialising in OTT & IPTV solutions. We deliver to PC’s, tablets, mobiles, smart TV’s, games consoles and broadcast TV platforms.

Easel TV works across all major connected devices to help create and execute our clients’ Connected strategies. We conceive, design, develop and operate video services using our Suggested TV platform. We are YouView advisory partners, Virgin Media development partners and also work with Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android and other connected devices.

Easel TV was established by Joe Foster, Bill Scott and Rob Walk. The company works for broadcasters, pay TV channels and brands including Virgin Media, Channel 4, TiVo, All3Media and Curzon.