Easel TV adds Apple TV and Google Cast to the Suggested TV multiscreen SaaS cloud service

IBC RAI Conference Centre, Amsterdam Easel TV Stand: 14.C08:

Easel TV – the multi-screen cloud video software company - has made its OTT platform Suggested TV available on the fourth-generation Apple TV box and on Google Cast.

The first use of these latest Suggested TV device players will be for the Curzon Home Cinema service. Curzon Home Cinema Director Phil Mordecai said, “Our investment in the service continues and the launch of our new Curzon Home Cinema branded Apple TV and Google Cast players are very important to our overall offering to our customers who want the big premium cinema experience at home. We’ve had a lot of customer requests to provide players on these two platforms in particular and are delighted to launch them using Suggested TV.”

Bill Scott, Easel TV COO commented, “Easel TV’s product-based approach allows our clients a rapid route to launching services on supported devices. New devices are continuously under development and all our clients benefit from our investment in these players.”

Further devices already supported by the Suggested TV service are the iPad, iPhone, Android smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, multiple smart TV sets, Virgin Media:TiVo and Freesat.

Easel TV recently announced the release of extensive marketing tools to it’s Suggested TV Engine, a comprehensive suite of management tools with a common interface for the complete end to end operation of the multi-screen cloud video service offered by Easel TV.

For more information, please contact:

Joe Foster

CEO, Easel TV

joe.foster@easeltv.com,

+44(0)7985 807528

ABOUT EASEL TV

Easel TV – the multi-screen cloud video software company – has a vision to enable broadcasters, content owners and brands to build high quality video services using low-cost web components, fast; we are helping to shape the future of OTT, SaaS cloud video services and television. Easel TV’s clients include Virgin Media, All3Media, Channel 4, Curzon Cinemas and TiVo. S

For more information visit: www.easeltv.com

ABOUT CURZON

Curzon is an 85-year-old cinema brand that has been built into a 21st century content-led business that provides unforgettable films in quality environments.

With a growing catalogue of critically acclaimed & prize-winning films distributed via Curzon Artificial Eye, its 14 Curzon Cinemas with 35 screens, and seven million customers connected to its on demand platform Curzon Home Cinema.

Having pioneered day & date release strategies since 2008, expanding audience choice nationwide and delivering notable successes with 45 Years and Force Majeure, it is expanding fast with a vision that is easily transportable and scalable outside the UK.

For more information visit: corporate.curzon.com

ABOUT CURZON HOME CINEMA

Wherever you are in the UK and Ireland, Curzon Home Cinema gives you the choice to watch new films at the same time as they are available in cinemas - along with an expertly curated selection of the world’s best cinema from the comfort of your own home. The service is free to register and has no contractual commitment.

In addition to the web service www.curzonhomecinema.com, Curzon Home Cinema is currently available on: BT TV, Virgin Media: TiVo®, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV and Freesat Freetime. CHC’s excessive growth now makes Curzon available to over 7.5 million digital homes.