Eagle News Brings Viewers Close to the Action of Mongolian Parliament Election With AVIWEST Equipment

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Sept. 20, 2016 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Eagle News, a television broadcaster in Mongolia, used AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA video uplink system during the recent Mongolian parliamentary election, which took place on June 29. Utilizing the DMNG PRO180-RA system, Eagle News successfully broadcast live HD video of the event over 3G/4G cellular wireless networks with minimal delay.

"During the election, speed and efficiency were critical from a broadcast perspective. Our viewers wanted to be kept abreast of the results in real time," said G. Baterdene, chief engineer at Eagle News. "AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA is a lightweight, compact, and dockable solution that made it easy for our news crew to move between various venues and stream live high-quality HD video. At the end of the day, our viewers felt like they were in the heart of the action during the parliamentary voting process."

Eagle News travelled to 10 different election voting centers throughout the city of Ulaanbaatar, transmitting an up-close look at the Mongolian voting process. After the election was over, near midnight, the first results were announced by the Mongolian election agency. Leveraging AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA system, Eagle News crews provided live coverage of the results, giving viewers immediate access to information.

The DMNG PRO180-RA features eight 3G/4G internal modems with internal high-efficiency custom antenna array, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and two best-in-class H.264 video encoders, allowing Eagle News to stream live HD video without latency. Weighing about 1 kg, the portable system can be easily connected to any professional camera and mounted via V-Mount, Gold Mount, or PAG plates.

Eagle News found the DMNG PRO180-RA system's ability to automatically detect real-time network capabilities especially useful during the election. Through a user-friendly and intuitive touch-screen interface, the broadcaster could easily configure and operate the system as well as communicate with the studio through the IFB return channel.

"Broadcasting live from 10 different areas of a major metropolitan city can be challenging due to the unpredictability of 3G/4G cellular wireless networks. With the elections being live, Eagle News couldn't afford to miss out on a second of coverage," said Frederic Parbey, APAC director of sales at AVIWEST. "The DMNG PRO-180-RA system was the perfect solution for Eagle News, ensuring the broadcaster could reliably transmit results to viewers in real time, with high video quality, without having to worry about the environment, weather, or network conditions."

