E! Launches New Multiplatform Content Franchise – 'E! Style Collective' – As Awards Season Kicks Into High Gear

Los Angeles, CA, February 6, 2015 – As the top trendsetting and pop culture destination, E! announced today the launch of the “E! Style Collective," a new socially charged platform that brings together a dynamic panel of core influencers who will narrate and comment on current beauty, fashion and lifestyle trends. Together they drive the style conversation across E!’s highly engaged audienceand unparalleled reach of 87 million on digital and TV. All red carpets lead to E!, and the “E! Style Collective" launches just in time for the Grammys, anchored on Eonline with dedicated segments on “E! News” and during E!'s “Live from the Red Carpet” signature events. This new franchise also extends beyond red carpet season as a digital destination for all things style and beauty throughout the year.

"The beauty and fashion world has undergone a tremendous transformation thanks to social media with the creative class and influencers having new ways of engaging with their audiences. With the ‘E! Style Collective,’ we are bringing these voices into the conversation around red carpet and other key style events that are important to E!’s trendsetting audience,” said Romina Rosado, Vice President, Content, E!. “This unique storytelling experience harnesses E!’s huge digital momentum and marries our unmatched content creation and cross platform distribution capabilities.”

Some of the expert contributors joining "E! Style Collective" include Zanna Roberts Rassi, EJ Johnson, Tina Turnbow, Marc Mena, Kim Kimble, Whitney Port, Alicia Quarles, Catt Sadler and Brad Goreski. These influencers curate content and engage with lifestyle fans through online features, short-form videos, ‘share-able’ visuals, TV segments and social conversations surrounding today’s biggest style moments.

E! has always been at the forefront of trends and has a longstanding tradition as a fashion and style powerhouse. In 2014, E! became the official media sponsor of NYFW, and fashion and beauty programming across E!’s platforms continues to grow.

Eonline continues to break records coming off its biggest year ever in 2014, including a record-breaking Q4 with 39MM average monthly multiplatform uniques, up 79% year-over-year, according to comScore. Competitively, Eonline continues to lead the pack as the #1 digital brand in multiplatform uniques vs. its Entertainment News & Women’s Lifestyle competitors (total, A18-49, A18-34). Eonline also continues to rank #1 with “Young Affluents” (A18-34s with household income of $100K+) across all of its competitive sets. Eonline bested its top competitors in Q4 2014, including People.com and TMZ.com in multiplatform and mobile uniques. The network’s unduplicated audience was 87MM across TV and digital.

Source: comScore Media Metrix. Ranking based on E! custom-defined competitors across Entertainment News (excl. entertainment sections of portals), Cable Networks (excl. news & sports), and Women’s Lifestyle categories. Comparison to TMZ based on duplicated TMZ.com + TMZ mobile app (963K) uniques since broader TMZ aggregation reflects non-core URLs and apps.

About E! Entertainment

E! is a network of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience.