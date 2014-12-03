Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Host TNT's Christmas in Washington, Featuring Performances by Aloe Blacc, Hunter Hayes, Rita Ora, Christina Perri and Darius Rucker

Global box-office powerhouse Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, star of the upcoming TNT series Wake Up Call, is set to ring in the holidays as host of TNT's annual music spectacular Christmas in Washington. Johnson will introduce a stellar lineup of musical performers, including Aloe Blacc, who topped the charts around the world with "Wake Me Up," his mega-hit with Avicii; Hunter Hayes, a four-time Grammy® nominee and the youngest male performer ever to top the Billboard country chart; Rita Ora, the British singer-songwriter who is also making a big splash in fashion and film; Christina Perri, whose hit single "A Thousand Years" went quadruple-platinum; and Darius Rucker, the chart-topping, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who has successfully transcended multiple genres.

The star-studded Christmas in Washington will premiere Friday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), exclusively on TNT. It will be followed by an all-new episode of Dwayne Johnson's new TNT series Wake Up Call.

Celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year, Christmas in Washington is a holiday tradition benefiting the Children's National Health System. The concert is attended each year by the President and First Lady, as well as many other Washington VIPs. This will mark TNT's 16th year presenting Christmas in Washington, which will be taped at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Dec. 14. Since TNT began televising Christmas in Washington in 1999, the show has earned two Emmys® for Outstanding Musical Direction, with 14 nominations overall.

Christmas in Washington is produced by the 25-time Emmy-winning team of George Stevens, Jr. and Michael Stevens for The Stevens Company. Most recently, they earned Emmys for the 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 Kennedy Center Honors – one of only three programs ever to win in five consecutive years. In 2013, George Stevens, Jr. received an honorary Academy Award® for his lifetime contribution to motion pictures.

For TNT, Ricki Rosenfeld and David Bryant serve as executives in charge of production on Christmas in Washington.