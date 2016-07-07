DWAYNE JOHNSON COVERS THE LATEST ISSUE OF TV GUIDE MAGAZINE HITTING STANDS TODAY, JULY 7

INSIDE THE ISSUE: TREVOR NOAH SAYS HIS DAILY SHOW TEAM WILL BE PACKING WEED AND RIOT GEAR FOR THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION; TERESA GIUDICE OPENS UP ABOUT MAKING FRIENDS AND STEERING CLEAR OF SNAKES IN PRISON

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is front and center as TV Guide Magazine unveils the Ballers star on the cover of its July 11/18 double issue, hitting stands today, Thursday, July 7.

In the lengthy cover feature on HBO’s Ballers, Johnson, who also serves as an Executive Producer on the show, says “we feel a responsibility to the real players who not only achieve greatness on Sundays, but are incredibly challenged in their personal lives as well.” He also leaned on his own background as a professional athlete to bring authenticity to his portrayal of the behind-the-scenes, big-money negotiations associated with NFL players and their representatives. “We’re about showcasing how these guys get up every day—even if they f--- up—and just keep trying to be better in the face of challenge.”

Also in the new issue, Trevor Noah talks to TV Guide Magazine about what will be his first Presidential election in The Daily Show host chair, and why the insanity of this election isn’t necessarily a comic’s dream. “I don’t revel in destruction or chaos. Most of the time I’m figuring out how to process the information and commiserate with my audience.” On how is preparing for being on the ground in Cleveland: “I may take weed to the Republican convention just to help them all get through the decision they may have to make. And we’ll be bringing riot gear.”

In advance of the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice opened up to TV Guide Magazine about making friends in prison—“I kept saying, ‘I can’t be the only good person in here! There are other good women.’ It was bittersweet leaving them behind…”—and being wary of other inmates with shadier intentions: “I kept my guard up. There were a lot of snakes—people selling stories about me that weren’t true. One girlsmuggled a phone in to try to get my picture.”

