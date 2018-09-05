DVB to Demonstrate State-of-the-Art Hybrid Media Delivery at IBC2018

GENEVA, Switzerland — Sept. 5, 2018 — DVB, an industry consortium that develops open interoperable technical specifications for the delivery of digital media and broadcast services, today announced that it will showcase best-of-breed hybrid media delivery at IBC2018, 14-18 September in Amsterdam at stand 1.D81. By specifying systems for seamless media delivery across all platforms and formats, including linear and on-demand, broadcast and OTT, mobile, HD and UHD, DVB ensures that the industry can deliver high-quality content to every screen.

"At IBC, we will show how DVB specifications are already making OTT delivery of audiovisual content just as user-friendly as classical delivery solutions, and how everything fits together seamlessly," said Peter MacAvock, Chair of DVB. "DVB was the cornerstone of the transition from analog to digital and from SD to HD and UHD. In developing DVB-I, we will unlock the full potential of hybrid delivery, targeting any media device and enabling exciting new services."

DVB-I is a new suite of DVB specifications that will make the OTT viewing experience similar to that of linear broadcast TV, and will provide an additional deployment option for broadcasters and operators. DVB-DASH, including its Low Latency version, will be a core element of DVB-I, as will adaptive media streaming over IP multicast, which offers the potential of broadcast-like scalability in both managed and OTT networks.

DVB technologies for hybrid media delivery demonstrated at IBC2018 will include DVB-T2, DVB-DASH, and DVB-CSS (Companion Screens and Streams), augmented with services based on HbbTV. Demo partners include IRT, the HbbTV Association, and Panasonic. Linear HDTV will be delivered over DVB-T2 and DVB-DASH, presented within the same EPG to ensure a seamless viewing experience for end users. During the demo, DVB will highlight how end users can access additional UHD content via an HbbTV app, synchronized audio channels via a second screen using DVB-CSS, as well as interactive HbbTV apps.

The DVB stand will feature an interoperability demo of DVB Single Illumination System (DVB-SIS), a new specification that enables terrestrial signals to be generated from a DTH satellite feed, allowing more efficient use of satellite transponder capacity. The demonstration of the DVB-SIS combines DVB-S2 distribution with DVB-T2 contribution to showcase interoperability between products from demo partners ENENSYS Technologies and Nevion. Additional support for the demo will be provided by ATEME, LG, and Panasonic.

DVB will also host a conceptual demonstration by Harmonic to highlight the potential benefits of low-latency DASH, which is currently in development as a DVB specification.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary at IBC2018, DVB is hosting a free-to-attend conference session titled "DVB at 25: end of the line or start of a new adventure?" on Friday, 14 Sept. at 11:30 in room G102/103 of the RAI. The session will start with a keynote speech by MX1 CEO Wilfried Urner, followed by a panel discussion about the future role of DVB.

Continuing the celebration, a cocktail reception will be hosted by DVB on Friday, 14 Sept. from 17:00 to 19:00 at the DVB stand, 1.D81. The reception is sponsored by DVB members Broadcast Networks Europe, Dolby, Funke Digital TV, Neotion, and Newtec.

DVB is offering free registration for IBC2018 with the code 4393.

For more information about DVB, visit www.dvb.org.

# # #

About DVB (www.dvb.org)

DVB is an industry-led consortium of broadcasters, manufacturers, network operators, software developers, regulators, and others from around the world committed to designing open interoperable technical specifications for the global delivery of digital media and broadcast services. DVB specifications cover all aspects of digital television from transmission through interfacing; conditional access; and interactivity for digital video, audio, and data. DVB dominates the digital broadcasting environment with thousands of broadcast services around the world using DVB specifications. There are hundreds of manufacturers offering DVB-compliant equipment. To date, there are over a billion DVB receivers shipped worldwide.

Further information about DVB can be found at: www.dvb.org, www.dvbservices.com, and www.dvbworld.org.

DVB and DVB sub-brands are registered trademarks.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/DVB/180905DVB.docx

Photo Links: www.202comms.com/DVB/DVB-PeterMacAvock.jpg

Photo Caption: Peter MacAvock, Chair of DVB

Visit DVB at IBC2018, Stand 1.D81

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@DVB_Project%20to%20Demonstrate%20State-of-the-Art%20Hybrid%20Media%20Delivery%20%23IBC2018%20-%20http://bit.ly/2PDR15Q

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.