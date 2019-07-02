DVB to Demonstrate Advanced OTT Delivery Features and Deployment Readiness of DVB-I at IBC2019

At IBC2019, DVB will demonstrate how it is enabling an open standards-based approach to OTT and broadband television through its new DVB-I suite of specifications, highlighting support for low latency, enhanced service discovery, and mABR.

"The DVB-I suite of specifications is quickly taking shape and will soon be ready for deployment," said Peter MacAvock, chair of DVB. "We look forward to demonstrating the exciting capabilities of DVB-I to broadcasters and service providers at IBC2019 and discussing how we can support smooth implementation and flawless OTT services on every screen."

At IBC2019, DVB will highlight the following:

New DVB-I Specifications Improve Video Streaming, Ensuring Low Latency for OTT

At IBC2019, DVB will present the world's first showcase of DVB-I, a new suite of specifications that is designed to improve OTT delivery, providing increased scalability and cost savings with the same user-friendliness and robustness as classical broadcast delivery solutions. DVB-I enhances the viewer experience for hybrid and broadband television through advanced features like integrated channel lists, interactive content guides, and simple lean-back channel selection.

DVB-I will be showcased alongside Low Latency DASH (LL-DASH) and Multicast Adaptive Bit Rate (mABR), forthcoming standards from DVB. LL-DASH, for which the technical specification has been approved, will ensure that the overall delay for live OTT channels is the equivalent to broadcast, while mABR — still in development — will allow broadcasters and network operators to work together to optimize IP-based delivery to a large number of receivers simultaneously.

Meet the Experts

IBC2019 visitors will have an opportunity to book a one-to-one consultation with experts on a wide range of DVB-related topics. A panel of specialists drawn from the DVB community will be available on the stand, providing advice and guidance on diverse topics, from physical layer transmission technology to audio and video coding, interactive services, conditional access, and more.

The names of the "Meet the Experts" panel will be revealed leading up to IBC2019, and a reservation system will be open on a first come, first served basis.

"In the context of a tradeshow where the emphasis is largely commercial, we're aiming to provide an opportunity for non-sales-driven advice from a neutral standpoint," said Eva Markvoort, head of the DVB Project Office.

Company Overview:

DVB is an industry-led consortium of broadcasters, manufacturers, network operators, software developers, regulators, and others from around the world committed to designing open, interoperable technical specifications for the global delivery of digital media and broadcast services. DVB specifications cover all aspects of digital television from transmission through interfacing, conditional access, and interactivity for digital video, audio, and data. DVB dominates the digital broadcasting environment with thousands of broadcast services around the world using DVB specifications. There are hundreds of manufacturers offering DVB- compliant equipment. To date, there are over a billion DVB receivers shipped worldwide.

Further information about DVB can be found at: www.dvb.org, www.dvbservices.com, and www.dvbworld.org.

DVB and DVB sub-brands are registered trademarks.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/DVB/190702DVB.docx

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.