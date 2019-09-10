DVB Presents World-First Showcase of DVB-I: Internet-Enabled Linear Television Services

GENEVA — 10 September 2019 — Exhibiting at IBC2019 (1.B71), DVB, an industry consortium that develops open interoperable technical specifications for the delivery of digital media and broadcast services, announced today that it will present the world's first demonstration of linear television services using the DVB-I solution, which relies on internet-based access and streaming mechanisms alongside classical broadcasting techniques.

"As we approach the deployment stage for DVB-I, IBC is a great opportunity to showcase its readiness to enable the kind of reliable and user-friendly experience we associate with watching TV, but in situations where a broadcast connection may not be available," said Peter MacAvock, chair of DVB. "Stop by DVB's new location in Hall 1 at IBC2019, have a drink, talk with our experts, and learn where the future of digital media and broadcast delivery is headed thanks to DVB specifications."

World-First DVB-I Demo

At IBC2019, several DVB members will collaborate to present the world's first working demonstration of DVB-I, built from the related specifications. The demo will include broadband- and broadcast-delivered linear television services using HTTP-based access and streaming mechanisms. It showcases key elements such as a DVB-I Service List, DVB-DASH streaming with the recently released low-latency mode, and Multicast Adaptive Bit Rate support for network optimization.

DVB member demo partners will include: ATEME, Broadpeak, ENENSYS Technologies, Harmonic, ITV, Kineton, Newtec, RAI, Rohde & Schwarz, SES, TPV Technology, and Viaccess-Orca.

One-on-One DVB Expert Consultations

Additionally, DVB specialists will be on hand at the stand to meet one-on-one with visitors regarding a wide range of DVB-related topics. Potential topics include physical layer transmission technologies, DVB-I and streaming solutions, audio and video coding, interactive services, conditional access, and more. To schedule a consultation, visit https://dvb.as.me/.

Thought Leadership Sessions on DVB Specifications

DVB will extend its thought leadership to several IBC2019 conference sessions, providing expert opinions on all things related to DVB. Sessions will include:

• Peter Siebert, Head of Technology at DVB, will take part in an IET session panel titled "Broadcast to IP Impacts" at the Future Zone Theatre, on Friday 13 Sept., 14:15-15:00.

• Additionally, Siebert will give a presentation on the DVB specification for high dynamic range at the Ultra HD Forum IBC Masterclass, in the Emerald Room, Saturday 14 Sept., 10:35-10:55.

• Peter MacAvock, Head of Delivery, Platforms and Services at the EBU Technology & Innovation Department and chair of DVB, will give a presentation titled "Broadcast in Light of 5G: What Will It Look Like?" as part of the Newtec Sessions, Room G106, Saturday 14 Sept., 12:30-13:30.

Cheers: Join DVB for a drink

A DVB drinks reception sponsored by Sisvel will take place at IBC2019 on Friday 13 Sept. from 17:00 to 19:00 on the DVB booth. IBC2019 attendees are encouraged to stop by, catch up with old friends, and make some valuable new connections within the wider DVB family.

