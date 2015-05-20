Dubsat Extends its Video Delivery Network with YANGAROO

TORONTO, CANADA May 20, 2015 – YANGAROO, Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the leading media management and distribution company, and Dubsat, the global software solutions provider for the management and fulfillment of advertising, have partnered to provide Dubsat’s customers with an expanded ad delivery service. Dubsat currently provides management and delivery services to thousands of media companies globally, including major brands, media agencies, ad agencies, production companies, publishers, and broadcasters.

The new partnership enables Dubsat customers to seamlessly manage and deliver their spots across YANGAROO’s network of over 16,000 destinations throughout North America. Customers’ content arrives quickly, securely, and in the necessary format per the destination site’s requirements. This partnership is a representation of Dubsat’s vision to further expand and simplify content management and delivery through cloud based software and services.

“Through a single browser interface, Dubsat’s customers, both local and abroad, may now seamlessly access YANGAROO’s wide-ranging network of radio and television destinations in the U.S. and Canada,” said Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO, Dubsat. “This service interoperability directly increases customer value as we extend our solution capability and offering in the North American market.”

“Having a competitive product offering and an extensive footprint of broadcast destination sites creates opportunities for partners, like Dubsat, to very quickly and efficiently expand their service offering,” said Gary Moss, President and CEO of YANGAROO, Inc. “Furthermore, such a partnership provides YANGAROO and Dubsat with immediate bilateral revenue opportunities.”

YANGAROO is continuing to expand their customer base and has signed on 37 new advertising clients YTD.

About Dubsat

Dubsat, founded in 1999, provides an integrated suite of tools that helps organizations simplify the way they create, manage and deliver media. Thousands of advertising and entertainment companies, including advertisers, ad agencies, production companies, publishers and broadcasters, rely on Dubsat’s products to simplify the process of creating, delivering and publishing advertising content. Servicing over 20 countries around the world, Dubsat have offices located in USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. www.dubsat.com.

About YANGAROO, Inc.

YANGAROO, founded in 1999, is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a secure cloud-based platform that provides users the ability to leverage technology; automating dozens of steps to eliminate errors and streamline content delivery efficiently. Content, such as music, music videos, and advertising can be quickly distributed to a network of over 16,000 television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is the industry standard and powers most of North America's major awards shows. Learn more at www.yangaroo.com.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.