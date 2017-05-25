Dual Leadership at AV Stumpfl

Fabian Stumpfl joins his brother Tobias Stumpfl in his new position as CEO at the Austrian AV technology manufacturer AV Stumpfl®.

Prior to his new role in the family owned company, Fabian Stumpfl was responsible for HR and Strategic Planning.

AV Stumpfl CEO Tobias Stumpfl explains their work relationship: "We work really well as a team, not only when it comes to company business, but also when flying gliders, which is a passion we both share. During some of our glider trips we spend more than 12 hours together. Whether in the sky or in the office, in order to reach our goals we have to constantly take decisions and adjust our strategy to new developments. That kind of joint decision making only works when you can completely trust one another.”

Towards the end of 2016, AV Stumpfl founder Reinhold Stumpfl handed over the management of the family owned company to his eldest son Tobias. The Austrian company is an internationally successful AV technology manufacturer, with an export quota of more than 90%.

The newly appointed AV Stumpfl CEO Fabian Stumpfl highlights the company’s strategic outlook: “Together with our team, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is technologically possible. Growing our international distributor network is another high priority for us.”