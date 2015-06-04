The Dr. Oz Show Hires Michael Crupain, M.D. As Chief Of Staff Of Show's Medical Unit In Season 7

NEW YORK, June 4, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-time Emmy® award-winning, The Dr. Oz Show announced today the hiring of Michael Crupain, M.D., as Chief Of Staff of the Medical Unit. Dr. Crupain will lead the section of the show's production responsible for researching and vetting scripts, evaluating expert guests, ordering and editing medical animations and overseeing liaisons with the show's Medical Advisory Board. He will also lead efforts to enhance the show's ongoing dialogue with the medical community.

"I am passionate about studying evidence based and best practice approaches to preventing disease and am excited to join the Doctor Oz Show where this discussion is already taking place,"said Dr. Crupain.

Dr. Crupain joins the show from Consumer Reports where he served as director of the Food Safety and Sustainability Center. The medical unit is the part of the production team that regularly investigates and verifies all information that is presented on the show, and food safety is a frequent segment topic.

"Dr. Crupain joins our robust medical unit made of physicians, medical students, producers and researchers who ensure the information on our show is not only accurate but explained in a way that is most helpful to the viewer," said Dr. Oz. "Dr. Crupain worked with us in prior seasons and has a keen insight into how we produce our show in the service of the viewer and to facilitate a national conversation on health that's backed by the highest medical rigor."

As part of the show's effort to communicate frequently with the broader physician and medical community, Dr. Crupain will maintain direct relationships with key public health organizations. He will also oversee the development and management of a new section of the show's website devoted to ongoing conversation and updates with physicians, nurses, and health professionals. In addition to an MD from New York Medical College in NY, he holds a from Master of Public Health Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD. He completed residency in preventive medicine and is board certified in preventive medicine. He also has a B.S. of Psychology from Duke University in Durham, NC. Dr. Crupain has authored more than eight academic papers and abstracts.

Launched in 2009, The Dr. Oz Show remains the largest launch in daytime television in more than 10 years. Broadcast in 100% of U.S. markets, the show is also on television in 118 countries around the world. Format sales also occurred in several major territories such as China, Russia and France.

With its signature demonstrations and stunning animations, The Dr. Oz Show facilitates our national conversation on health with useful tips, insightful interviews, thorough investigations and comprehensive public health campaigns. The Dr. Oz Show conducted several major investigations over the six seasons covering a range from toxic ingredients to fraudulent health services. This type of consumer advocacy has been and will remain core to the mission of The Dr. Oz Show.

About The Dr. Oz Show

The three-time Daytime Emmy® award-winning "The Dr. Oz Show," hosted by the three-time Daytime Emmy award-winning host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is now in its sixth season. "The Dr. Oz Show," which is currently seen in 118 countries worldwide, debuted domestically in 2009 with the biggest ratings in over a decade in daytime television.

Dr. Oz, the world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, served as health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" since 2004, sharing advice with viewers to help them live their best life from the inside out. Dr. Oz has co-authored six New York Times Best Sellers including "YOU: The Owner's Manual", "YOU: The Smart Patient", "YOU: On a Diet", "YOU: Staying Young", "YOU: Being Beautiful" and "YOU: Having a Baby" as well as the award-winning "Healing from the Heart". Dr. Oz launched his magazine The Good Life with Hearst Corporation in spring 2014. He has a regular column in TIME Magazine and O The Oprah Magazine.

Dr. Oz is vice-chair of the Department of Surgery and Professor of Surgery at Columbia University. He directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital and performs 40 heart operations annually. His research interests include heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, complementary medicine and health care policy. He has authored more than 400 original publications, book chapters, and medical books and has received several patents.

Cleared in over 99% of the country, "The Dr. Oz Show" is produced by Harpo Productions and distributed by SPT. "The Dr. Oz Show" is executive produced by Mindy Borman and Amy Chiaro.

