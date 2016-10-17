DPA Microphones - Win $2,800 For Sharing Your DPA Experience

ALLEROED, DENMARK, OCTOBER 17, 2016 – As part of an exciting contest beginning today, DPA Microphones is asking the audio community to tell how they use DPA mics today or how they would have used them if they had DPA mics. They just have to go on the company website, to share their story. If users submit their stories, they will be entered for a chance to win fantastic prizes. The grand prize is $2,800 in DPA microphones and accessories of the winners choice and the more people who participate, the more prizes will be added.

The campaign runs from October 17 to November 7.

“We love to engage with our users and hear how they are utilizing our microphones and accessories,” says Anne Berggrein, VP of Marketing “We often get surprised about how creative our mics are actually being used in many different environments and applications. This competition is a great opportunity for people to tell us their story and get the chance to add DPA mics to their audio toolbox.”

